Leading up to the series, English media repeatedly gave a stern reminder to India over their 2012 feat. England were the last team to have defeated India at home in a Test series with the likes of Alastair Cook, Kevin Pietersen and Graeme Swann delivering the stunner. However, after the Ben Stokes-led side suffered a fourth consecutive defeat against India, former head coach Ravi Shastri took a brutal dig at all the pre-series talk, outlining England's performance since the 2012 series. Ravi Shastri took a dig at England after loss in 5th Test

The series was billed as Bazball's greatest Test. England, under this new approach, led by captain Stokes and head coach Brendon McCullum, were yet to lose a Test series. And they did start off on a great note against India, with an impressive win in Hyderabad in January. But all hopes came crashing down for England thereafter.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

The tourists lost in Vizag, Rajkot, Ranchi and finally in Dharamsala over the next six weeks as Bazball suffered its first ever series loss. On Saturday, England were folded for just 195 runs in the second innings to lose by an innings and 64 runs at the HPCA Stadium and subsequently concede the series 1-4 to India.

Following the loss, Shastri took to social media to highlight that despite the tak being around the 2012 achievement before the start of the series, England have failed to threaten India in India thereafter.

"13 years gone by. 14 Tests played. 12 to India. 2 England. No contests. Another series thrashing. Well done Team India," wrote Shastri on X.

Since 2012, England have played three series in India, comprising 10 matches overall. They lost 4-0 in 2016/17 and 1-3 in 2020/21.

Despite the loss and the criticism around their new-found approach to Test cricket, Stokes believed that the critics should write England off at their peril.

“It’s making sure we are staying true to ourselves as players and as a team. It’s knowing that sometimes taking risks brings your downfall, but when there’s a reason behind taking these risks that don’t quite work out, that is fine,” Stokes said.

“It is a tough game, cricket, and it can eat you up, but this tour in particular, there is always one that can lead you astray or make you a better player. I have done a lot of India tours now. I am obviously disappointed with my performance for the team, but write this team off, write me off at your own peril…”