'We're looking at the larger picture': Rohit Sharma notes India's 'biggest takeaway' as focus shifts from T20s to ODI

India started the ongoing England tour on a bitter note, allowing the rescheduled fifth Test slip away from their hands despite dictating the show for most part of the contest. England went on to complete a record run-chase and made a mockery out of the 378-run chase in the fourth innings, winning the contest by seven wickets. The action then shifted to white-ball and the Men In Blue under Rohit Sharma's captaincy produced emphatic show and won the three-match series 2-1.

India produced an all-round performance as they went to win the first two T20Is before falling short by 17 runs in the third and final encounter, which required the tourists 216 runs to win. The series saw India try out a few combinations, while in-form batter Deepak Hooda had to sit out despite knocking a 17-ball 33 in the series opener. Rishabh Pant was seen opening the Indian inning in the second and third T20I, while the team made four changes in the bowling department for the final encounter.

While few tactics worked and few didn't, team leader Rohit chalked out the "biggest takeaway" from the series as the focus now shifts to ODIs. "The biggest takeaway has been the approach of each and every individual who has played this series. How they've relished the moment in the middle, taking on the opportunity, the opposition, taking that extra risk.

"The mindset is something we're trying to change and that I guess is the biggest takeaway from all the players. They are willing to do that, they are willing to take that risk. And when I go and talk to certain individuals or players and I hear the same kind of response from them, that is the biggest takeaway.

"Obviously while doing that, results will go here and there. We're looking at the larger picture and to achieve that we'll make some mistakes," said Rohit in the post-match press conference.

