News / Cricket News / 'Wahi jawaab du jo Rohit Sharma ne kaha?': Saba Karim savages former England star on air with 'Rishabh Pant' reminder

'Wahi jawaab du jo Rohit Sharma ne kaha?': Saba Karim savages former England star on air with 'Rishabh Pant' reminder

ByHT Sports Desk
Mar 08, 2024 03:57 PM IST

Saba Karim responded to the query on India's strike rate on Day 2, reminding what Rohit Sharma had said a few days earlier in the pre-match press conference.

Team India continued their dominating show in the fifth and final Test match of the series against England as captain Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill notched up their respective centuries to drive the first-innings lead over 200 runs in Dharamsala. Amid the stellar show from the two top-order batters, who rather brought up their centuries at a quick rate, former England cricketer Owais Shah was left wondering over the reason behind India. Ex-India cricketer Saba Karim brutally responded to the query, reminding what Rohit had said a few days earlier in the pre-match press conference.

Saba Karim gives a sharp reminder on Rishabh Pant amid India's dominating performance against England in 5th Test
Ahead of the start of the match at the HPCA Stadium earlier this week, Rohit was asked about a statement made by England opener Ben Duckett, who reckoned that England should be credited for Yashasvi Jaiswal's aggressive batting approach in the series. Rohit replied to the query in savage fashion, reminding Duckett of Pant.

"There was a guy called Rishabh Pant in our team, probably Ben Duckett hasn't seen him play," the Indian skipper had said.

Responding to Shah's statement on air on Friday in stirring fashion, Karim recalled Rohit's remark. He said: "Wahi jawab dun jo Rohit Sharma ne kahan tha ke aaplogon ne Rishabh Pant ko batting karte hue dekha nahi hai (should I respond the same way Rohit did, saying you guys have not seen Rishabh Pant bat)?"

There have been a lot of conversations on England's Bazball approach and whether it should be applied to all situations. Amid the rising criticism from veteran England cricketers on this aggressive strategy, Rohit admitted that he never managed to truly understand the concept that is Bazball.

"I honestly don't know what [Bazball] means, whether it is to go and strike, whether it is to go and defend and wait for the loose ball," the India opener had said.

"I have not seen any wild swinging from anyone, so I don't know exactly what this term means. But, yeah, clearly they have played better cricket from what they played the last time they were here. And you got to give credit to two of their batters who got big hundreds there, and played well. They applied their method to get some success and they got it. But other than that I don't know what it means," he added.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

Friday, March 08, 2024
