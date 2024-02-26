Yashasvi Jaiswal matches Virat Kohli's gigantic record in 4th England Test

India opener Yashasvi Jaiswal may not have got a half-century in the second innings against England in the fourth Test in Ranchi, but the youngster managed to level former captain Virat Kohli's gigantic record in the format on Monday. Jaiswal was dismissed by Joe Root, combining with a sensational age-defying catch by James Anderson, for 37 runs in the fourth innings of the Test match. Yashasvi Jaiswal was dismissed for 37 runs in second innings of 4th Test against England

Jaiswal amassed 618 runs in the ongoing series against England with four half-century-plus scores, which includes two double hundreds. On Monday, with his knock of 37, he levelled Kohli's record for the most ever runs scored by an Indian batter in a series against England. Kohli had amassed 655 runs in the 2016/17 series when England had toured India.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Jaiswal did look well set to go past the mark and have the record to himself perhaps even with a second consecutive fifty in the Ranchi Test, which would have put him at par with the likes of Dilip Sardesai, Sunil Gavaskar, V Manjrekar and Kohli for the most fifty-plus scores in a series against England, but was dismissed by Root in the opening hour of Day 4.

The left-handed batter looked eager to take on Root for a big shot and hence shimmied down the track against the flighted delivery outside off. However, he ended up slicing it to Anderson at backward point, who took an impressive catch to hand England the much-needed breakthrough.

With a match still left in the series, the fifth Test in Dharamsala early next month, Jaiswal will not only have the chance to shatter Virat Kohli's record, but also become the first Indian batter to amass 700 runs in a series against England. He could also become the highest-ever run-getter in a single India-England series by surpassing Joe Root (737 runs in 2021/22 series) and Graham Gooch (752 runs in 1990 series).

Jaiswal will also have a chance to script an elite India Test record for the most runs scored by a batter in a series. The legendary Sunil Gavaskar still sits at the top of the table with his tally of 774 runs in the 1970/71 series in West Indies.