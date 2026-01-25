IND vs NZ 3rd T20I Live Score: Can New Zealand stop rampant India in Guwahati?

Live

India vs New Zealand Live Score: India's captain Suryakumar Yadav with teammate Ishan Kishan exchange some words.

India vs New Zealand Live Score: Leading 2-0, India will be aiming for a series-clinching victory against New Zealand in the third T20I, in Guwahati on Sunday. India will enter this match with plenty of positives. Captain Suryakumar Yadav's T20I fifty drought came to an end in the second fixture in Raipur. Meanwhile, Ishan Kishan easily filled in for Tilak Varma. Meanwhile, Kuldeep Yadav and Varun Chakaravarthy worked in tandem. Kuldeep's inclusion came after Axar Patel's finger injury. The visitors will be thinking about how they lost the second T20I, despite posting a score well beyond 200. The series is also a warm-up for both teams ahead of next month's T20 World Cup, where India will defend their title at home. Abhishek Sharma has been in good batting form, just like in 2025. Meanwhile, Rinku Singh has established himself as the finisher. Meanwhile, Kishan's sensational comeback has put pressure on Sanju Samson, who has been struggling. Kishan smacked 76 off 32 balls in Raipur, stealing the spotlight from Samson. Samson was also untidy behind the stumps, and it was highlighted when he failed to collect a wide yorker from Arshdeep Singh that ran away for four byes as New Zealand crossed 200 runs. The visitors will be looking to make some tactical changes. We could see a possible promotion for Daryl Mitchell, who has been their most in-form batter. Their fielding, usually their greatest strength, was a letdown in the second T20I, as Santner and Ish Sodhi dropped catches. ...Read More

