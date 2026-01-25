IND vs NZ 3rd T20I Live Score: Can New Zealand stop rampant India in Guwahati?
India vs New Zealand Live Score: IND will be looking to clinch the series in Guwahati. An all-round display in the second fixture saw India grab a seven-wicket win.
India vs New Zealand Live Score: Leading 2-0, India will be aiming for a series-clinching victory against New Zealand in the third T20I, in Guwahati on Sunday. India will enter this match with plenty of positives. Captain Suryakumar Yadav's T20I fifty drought came to an end in the second fixture in Raipur. Meanwhile, Ishan Kishan easily filled in for Tilak Varma. Meanwhile, Kuldeep Yadav and Varun Chakaravarthy worked in tandem. Kuldeep's inclusion came after Axar Patel's finger injury. The visitors will be thinking about how they lost the second T20I, despite posting a score well beyond 200....Read More
The series is also a warm-up for both teams ahead of next month's T20 World Cup, where India will defend their title at home. Abhishek Sharma has been in good batting form, just like in 2025. Meanwhile, Rinku Singh has established himself as the finisher. Meanwhile, Kishan's sensational comeback has put pressure on Sanju Samson, who has been struggling. Kishan smacked 76 off 32 balls in Raipur, stealing the spotlight from Samson. Samson was also untidy behind the stumps, and it was highlighted when he failed to collect a wide yorker from Arshdeep Singh that ran away for four byes as New Zealand crossed 200 runs.
The visitors will be looking to make some tactical changes. We could see a possible promotion for Daryl Mitchell, who has been their most in-form batter. Their fielding, usually their greatest strength, was a letdown in the second T20I, as Santner and Ish Sodhi dropped catches.
Kuldeep is only four wickets away from levelling Chahal as the joint-highest wicket-taker among India spinners in T20Is.
NZ squad
Devon Conway, Tim Seifert(w), Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, Mark Chapman, Mitchell Santner(c), Zakary Foulkes, Matt Henry, Ish Sodhi, Jacob Duffy, James Neesham, Kyle Jamieson, Michael Bracewell, Kristian Clarke, Tim Robinson, Bevon Jacobs
IND squad
Sanju Samson(w), Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi, Shreyas Iyer, Jasprit Bumrah, Axar Patel
Hello and welcome to all!
Welcome to our live coverage of today's third T20I between India and New Zealand in Guwahati.
The pressure is mounting on New Zealand ahead of the third T20I. The visitors trail 0-2 and have been second-best to India in all departments during the ongoing series.