IND vs NZ: Senior India player 'not worried' about century drought, asserts 'just a matter of one innings'

After helping India script history on Australian soil, Cheteshwar Pujara earned himself a reputation of being one of the most dangerous batters in the red-ball format.

However, in recent times India's Test match specialist has endured a lean patch failing to reach the three-digit mark in 38 previous occasions. And now with Virat Kohli unavailable and KL Rahul out, the onus will once again be on the senior India batter as they gear up for the two-match Test series against Kane Williamson's New Zealand.

The opening encounter will start from November 25 in Kanpur's Green Park and ahead of the much-awaited clash, Pujara has affirmed that a century is just around the corner.

"I have been scoring runs, 50, the 80s and 90s. Yes, I have not scored a century but I am not worried about it. As long as I keep batting well and contribute to the team's total, I am happy with that. And it's just a matter of one innings but my focus is to bat well. As long as I keep doing that, a century is round the corner," said Pujara while addressing a pre-match press conference on Tuesday afternoon.

Pujara also received backlash for his shoddy show but the right-handed batter shut his critics playing a key role in India's last Test series against England, which was suspended midway due to Covid-19 cases emerging inside the Indian camp.

Talking about the revival, Pujara credited a change in mindset and not technique.

"When it comes to performing, I think that the mindset was a little different but when it comes to technique, I don't think there was a major change. It was just the approach and I was a little bit fearless which helped. I don't think you should put too much pressure on yourself and go there and enjoy your game rather than worrying too much about what's going around."

"That was my mindset during the England series and so far the preparation has been good and the experience of playing in Indian conditions will help in the next couple of Test matches," he added.