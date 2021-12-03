IND vs NZ: 'There's bit of Sidhu and Sehwag about him': Former India, NZ players lavish high praise on Mayank Agarwal

Mayank Agarwal made a stellar return to form in the second Test against New Zealand in Mumbai, slamming his fourth century to keep India in a dominating position at the end of Day 1. The Indian opener held one end as India continued to lose regular wickets at the other, as Mayank remained unbeaten on 120 towards the end of the day's play.

The right-handed batter endured a series of inconsistent performances in his past few Test outings, but his century against New Zealand increases competition over the opening spots, as well as the number three spot where Cheteshwar Pujara had a poor year.

Former New Zealand cricketer Simon Doull, lauding Mayank's performance in the Mumbai Test, drew the comparison of his playing style with those of Virender Sehwag and Navjot Singh Sidhu.

“It's crazy. Even his overall stats. He hasn't been dismissed between 40 and a 100. So you get him out early or you pay the price. He played beautifully. I loved the aggression with which he played today against spinners,” Doull said on Star Sports.

“I'm going back a little bit here. For me, there is a little bit of Sidhu and a bit of Sehwag about him at the top of the order. As soon as the spinners come in, he just wants to have a run at them. For an opening batter, you would want to see that.”

Former Indian cricketer VVS Laxman also hailed Mayank on his century, insisting that it has also added to the competition in the top order.

“That's what I like about the performance of Mayank Agarwal. There is so much of competition in that top order. The way Rohit batted in England, KL Rahul established himself. Mayank missed out due to a concussion,” said Laxman.

“When the opportunity arrived, especially what happened in Kanpur, he was assured of his footwork and there was a positive intent. He has 2 double hundreds and when he's in full flow he will put pressure on the spinner.”

