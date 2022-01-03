Home / Cricket / IND vs SA: Herschelle Gibbs takes a dig at South African pacers during Johannesburg Test, tweet goes viral
cricket

IND vs SA: Herschelle Gibbs takes a dig at South African pacers during Johannesburg Test, tweet goes viral

  • Former South Africa batter Herschelle Gibbs has taken a shot at South Africa fast bowlers for not being able to generate much pace against India in the second Test in Johannesburg on Monday.
Herschelle Gibbs(Getty)
Herschelle Gibbs(Getty)
Published on Jan 03, 2022 07:30 PM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Former South Africa batter Herschelle Gibbs has taken a shot at South Africa fast bowlers for not being able to generate much pace against India in the second Test in Johannesburg on Monday.

Kagiso Rabada and Duanne Olivier opened the bowling for South Africa and Gibbs tweet claims that the pace duo wasn't generating enough speed to trouble the Indian batters.

"Both opening bowlers for proteas not even hitting 135km on average and Pommy talking about imposing yourself," Gibbs, a former opening batter tweeted, referring former commentator Pommie Mbangwa.

However, Gibbs' tweet did not age well as South Africa pacers returned impressive figures. Olivier and Marco Jansen grabbed three wickets each, while Rabada picked up three.

The South African bowlers remained on top of Indian batters, who failed to put up a decent score, batting KL Rahul and Ravichandran Ashwin. India's stand-in captain scored his 13th Test fifty, while Ashwin's knock of 46 ensured India crossed 200. 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
herschelle gibbs india vs south africa
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, January 03, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out