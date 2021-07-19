I have had five-wicket hauls: Kuldeep asked if he felt white-ball career was over after England ODI series

Earlier in 2021, there was a lot of talk regarding Kuldeep Yadav’s fledging international career. The left-arm unorthodox spinner wasn’t a regular member of the squad in recent times despite being India’s premier spinner at the 2019 World Cup. Kuldeep did not play in Australia despite the Indian team missing several players due to injury. Washington Sundar made his debut in Australia while Axar Patel turned out against England while Kuldeep stayed on the sidelines.

Kuldeep did not have a good series against England also in February while not playing a big part in the Indian Premier League 2021 for Kolkata Knight Riders. But the spinner turned around his performance in the first ODI against Sri Lanka on Sunday. Kuldeep picked up two wickets against Sri Lanka and looked threatening while forming a partnership with Yuzvendra Chahal.

Kuldeep was asked about his international career and if he felt that his place in India’s limited-overs setup was over.

"I never felt that my white-ball career was finished after that England game. There are times that you will go for runs. I have had four- and five-wicket hauls and it would be better if people start talking about those achievements too," Kuldeep told media

"One or two bad games doesn't finish one's career. I believe all who have played the game and have knowledge of the game are aware about that fact.

"The track in Pune (during England series) was very good for batting and spinners didn't have much help. It can happen that wicket doesn't suit you," said Kuldeep.

Kuldeep has 107 wickets from 64 ODIs and will now look to continue to be among the wickets for India in the remaining matches of the ODI and T20I series. This is the last T20I assignment for India before the T20 World Cup, which takes place in October.