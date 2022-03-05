WATCH: Indian teammates give Virat Kohli a guard of honour as he takes the field for his 100th Test

Indian team members give former captain Virat Kohli a guard of honour on day 2 of the first Test against Sri Lanka in Mohali as a recognition of his 100th appearance for the team in whites. Led by the team's new red-ball captain Rohit Sharma, the team members formed a parallel line along the boundary rope to honour Kohli's feat as he took the field after India's innings.

Kohli acknowledged the gesture from his teammates and soaked in the appreciation form the crowd. Kohli on Friday became the 12th cricketer to represent India in 100 Tests and the 71st overall.

India finished with 574/8 declared on day 2 with all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja scoring a record-breaking unbeaten 175. Kohli too looked in sublime touch in his 76-ball stay where he scored 45 in the first innings before being stunned by left-arm spinner Lassith Embuldeniya on Friday.

Earlier on day 1 of the Test match in Mohali, Kohli was felicitated by present India head coach Rahul Dravid in the presence of his team members and wife Anushka Sharma.

"I want to thank the BCCI and getting my 100th Test cap from one of my childhood heroes is indeed amazing," Kohli said as Dravid presented him with a special cap.

"It is a special moment for me. My wife is here and so is my brother. Everyone is very proud. It is indeed a team game and it couldn't have been possible without you. With the amount we play with three formats and an IPL, the one takeaway the next generation can take from me is that I played 100 games in the purest format," says Kohli.