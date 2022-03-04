'If people are not getting to see me put up big scores, it is because of their expectations': Kohli on century drought

Virat Kohli has not scored a century in international cricket since November of 2019 but for the former India captain, it is not something that bothers him as long as he continues to play crucial knocks for India. In his 100th Test, Kohli was dismissed for 45 and while for fans, it was another opportunity to see their beloved cricketer make it big with a 71st century, those sentiments were not reciprocated by the 33-year-old. Kohli said that in his heart and mind, he is playing well and if fans are complaining about him not scoring a century, it is due to their own expectations.

"As long as I am batting well and playing well, I am not bothered at all. People look at milestones and they talk about a lot of things which are conversations on the outside. I know for a fact that I have been involved in very important partnerships for the team. My point of view is very different from everyone else’s at the moment. So if people are not getting to see getting those big scores game after game, it is probably down to their expectations of me and the standard of which have not been set randomly," Kohli said after the opening day of the first Test between India and Sri Lanka in Mohali.

While the centuries have dried up, there has been no shortage of fifties from Kohli. Even today, when India had lost Rohit Sharma and Mayank Agarwal in quick succession, it was Kohli and Hanuma Vihari's partnership of 90 runs that steadied the ship. During his innings, Kohli went past 8000 runs in Test cricket, but for the India batting star, milestones such as this and others are 'materialistic achievements'.

"I have been performing consistently and hence the expectations are there. But even today, that partnership of 90 runs was an important one for us. We are 2 down for 80 so as long as your focus is on the right things, I am not too bothered about milestones and these kind of things. These are conversations that have always happened on the outside and will continue to do so because we somehow are crazy about milestones and materialistic achievements. I personally don't think like that. I am batting well and that's important for me," pointed out Kohli.