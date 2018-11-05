Ind vs WI: Dinesh Karthik says absorbing pressure and winning games is his job

Back to the ground where he leads Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League, it was almost as if Dinesh Karthik was wearing the purple and gold jersey as he showed the composure that makes him a stand-out performer for KKR in the IPL as he guided India home by five wickets in a tricky chase against West Indies in the opening T20I of the three-game series at the Eden Gardens on Sunday.

Speaking after the win, DK once again showed how knowing the conditions helped him plan the chase even as wickets kept falling at the other end.

“It’s got a lot of bounce and seam movement. This wicket is a good wicket to bat on and has got something for the bowlers as well. We shouldn’t get carried away by the score,” he said.

Karthik was also impressed by the way the young Windies bowlers bowled to create pressure on experienced campaigners like Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan.

“They bowled some good balls upfront - the balls they bowled to Shikhar and Rohit were special. When someone’s bowling above 140, getting the ball to seam and bounce - it’s hard. They were two good wickets,” he said.

While he has been in and out of the squad, DK knows that he is a senior member of the team and his job is to ensure that he absorbs pressure in chases and tricky situations to take the team home.

“That’s my role here — when there’s pressure, absorb the pressure, try and help the team win. As a senior player, that’s my role in the team. At the same time, play confident cricket. It was important that the good bowlers were seen through,” he signed off.

First Published: Nov 05, 2018 08:58 IST