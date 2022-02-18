IND vs WI: Virat Kohli equals Rohit Sharma's world record after sublime half-century in the 2nd T20I

He may have not scored an international century for over two years but Virat Kohli doesn't miss out on entering elusive batting lists. Kohli had previously registered scores of 8, 18, 0, and 17 in the ongoing home assignment against the West Indies.

The numbers don't reflect the mercurial player's batting prowess but Kohli on Friday added another feather to his already illustrious hat after scoring a half-century in the second T20I at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata.

With a six over long-on off Roston Chase, Kohli reached his 30th half-century in the shortest format of the game. He has now equalled Rohit Sharma's tally of most fifty-plus scores in T20I cricket. While Kohli achieved the landmark in 89 innings, which is 24 innings faster than Rohit.

ALSO READ | 'I want to see your century in Pakistan': Image of Pakistan fan holding Virat Kohli's poster during PSL match goes viral

Babar Azam is third on the list with 26 fifty-plus scores, followed by Martin Guptill (22) and David Warner (22).

Kohli was also in the sight of another record that Martin Guptill holds. The former India skipper was just four runs short of becoming the leading run-scorer in the format before perishing for 52. Guptill heads the list with 3299 runs to his name. Rohit is third in the panel, having scored 3256 runs in T20 Internationals.

Earlier, West Indies skipper Kieron Pollard won the toss and elected to bowl as the tourists look to level the series. Pollard also achieved the feat of playing 100 T20 International.

"We will try to bowl first and limit them to a low total," Pollard, whose side trail the three-match series 1-0, said at the toss.

India, on the other hand, stuck with the same team won the previous match by six wickets. "It's a lightning outfield, we need to play our shots and then see what we need to do after the powerplay. There is always room for improvement, and we want to raise our game to the next level," said skipper Rohit.