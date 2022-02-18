'I want to see your century in Pakistan': Image of Pakistan fan holding Virat Kohli's poster during PSL match goes viral

Indian and Pakistani cricket fans are known to respect each other's teams traditionally despite the fierce rivalry between the two sides. An example of this was seen during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) in which a fan could be seen with a poster in which he is asking India star Virat Kohli to score a century in the country.

"I want to see your century in Pakistan #Peace," the message on the poster read and it was placed on top of an image of Kohli batting.

Despite playing international cricket for nearly 14 years, Kohli has never played in Pakistan. While this has also meant that he has never played a Test match against the team, Kohli has a good record in ODIs and T20Is against Pakistan.

Virat Kohli's poster in PSL in Pakistan and the fan wrote that "I want to see your century in Pakistan." - Virat Kohli's fan following is just Unmatchable. pic.twitter.com/b2sHIb5HBb — CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) February 18, 2022

He has scored 536 runs at an average of 48.72 in 13 ODIs against Pakistan and 311 runs in seven T20Is at an average of 77.75 but with a comparatively low strike rate of 118.25.

A number of former and current Pakistan cricketers paid tribute to Kohli after he announced that he was stepping down as Test captain in January. He had earlier stepped down as T20I captain and sacked as ODI skipper which meant that his tenure leading India in all formats came to an end with that announcement.