IND W vs BAN W LIVE Score, Women's T20 World Cup: India seek vital win as Bangladesh pose stern test

Jun 25, 2026 5:57:05 PM IST

IND W vs BAN W LIVE Score, Women's T20 World Cup: Speaking ahead of the game, India opener Shafali said, "Whenever there is a bad day as a team, we know that the morale of the entire team will be down. But the next day, everyone knows that we need to come together and motivate each other. So yesterday, we spoke about it in the huddle - we know it's a crucial game, but we will back each other. We will give our best in preparation over the next two days. We will take it day by day."