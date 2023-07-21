India A vs Bangladesh A Live Score: IND A favourites in Emerging Teams Asia Cup semi-final vs BAN A
India A vs Bangladesh A Live Score, Emerging Teams Asia Cup Semi-final: India A is the only unbeaten team in the tournament so far and that is the reason why they have qualified for the semi-finals of the Emerging Teams Asia Cup as the table-toppers of Group B which also involved Pakistan A. Bangladesh A on the other hand, had a tough group with Sri Lanka A and Afghanistan A but managed to sneak into the semi-finals with two wins out of three matches. India A have some supremely talented cricketers up their ranks like captain Yash Dhull, Sai Sudharsan, Abhishek Sharma, Dhruv Jurel, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Harshit Rana, Manav Suthar in their ranks. But they will have a tough battle on their hands against Bangladesh A which has as many as nine cricketers with international experience already. This means we are in for a cracker of a contest between IND A and BAN A at R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.
Follow all the updates here:
- Jul 21, 2023 01:04 PM IST
India A vs Bangladesh A Live Score Emerging Teams Asia Cup Semi-final: BAN A journey so far
Bangladesh A started off their campaign with a 48-run loss to Sri Lanka A but they bounced back to win their next two games. They registered a huge win against Oman A by 8 wickets and 201 balls to spare which helped their run rate and in the end, became a deciding factor. In the virtual quarter-final against Afghanistan A, they won by 21 runs.
- Jul 21, 2023 12:56 PM IST
India A vs Bangladesh A Live Score Emerging Teams Asia Cup Semi-final: IND A road to semis
The fact that India A is the only side still unbeaten in the ACC Men's Emerging Asia Cup, speaks volumes about their dominance. And it's not just their hat-trick of wins, it's also the manner in which they have won the matches so far. India A beat UAE A by 8 wickets and 141 balls to spare. They took down Nepal A by 9 wickets and 167 balls. And in their last group match against Pakistan A, they won by 8 wickets and 80 balls to spare.
The only thing against them could be the fact that they have won all their matches while chasing and haven't batted first yet in the tournament.
- Jul 21, 2023 12:44 PM IST
India A vs Bangladesh A Live Score Emerging Teams Asia Cup Semi-final: Full squads of IND A and BAN A
India A squad: Sai Sudharsan, Abhishek Sharma (VC), Nikin Jose, Pradosh Ranjan Paul, Yash Dhull (C), Riyan Parag, Nishant Sindhu, Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Dhruv Jurel (wk), Manav Suthar, Yuvrajsinh Dodiya, Harshit Rana, Akash Singh, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Rajvardhan Hangargekar
Bangladesh A squad: Mohammed Saif Hassan (Captain), Mohammad Parvez Hossain Emon, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Shahadat Hossain, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Zakir Hasan (Vice Captain), Soumya Sarkar, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Rakibul Hasan, Mohammad Mrittunjoy Chowdhury Nipun, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Ripon Mondol, Mohammad Musfik Hasan, Akbar Ali, Naim Sheikh
- Jul 21, 2023 12:39 PM IST
India A vs Bangladesh A Live Score Emerging Teams Asia Cup Semi-final
It's the second semi-final of the ACC Men's Emerging Teams Asia Cup between India A and Bangladesh A at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. This is a day-night contest between two teams who have developed a rich rivalry in white-ball cricket in the last 7-8 years. India A captain Yash Dhull and his Bangladesh A counterpart Saif Hasan will know they will have to bring their best game to the table in order to advance to the final of the tournament.