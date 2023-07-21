India A vs Bangladesh A Live Score: IND A favourites in Emerging Teams Asia Cup semi-final vs BAN A

India A vs Bangladesh A Live Score, Emerging Teams Asia Cup Semi-final: India A is the only unbeaten team in the tournament so far and that is the reason why they have qualified for the semi-finals of the Emerging Teams Asia Cup as the table-toppers of Group B which also involved Pakistan A. Bangladesh A on the other hand, had a tough group with Sri Lanka A and Afghanistan A but managed to sneak into the semi-finals with two wins out of three matches. India A have some supremely talented cricketers up their ranks like captain Yash Dhull, Sai Sudharsan, Abhishek Sharma, Dhruv Jurel, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Harshit Rana, Manav Suthar in their ranks. But they will have a tough battle on their hands against Bangladesh A which has as many as nine cricketers with international experience already. This means we are in for a cracker of a contest between IND A and BAN A at R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

