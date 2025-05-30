India A vs England Lions Live Streaming: When, where and how to watch IND A vs ENG A live in India

While the glitz and glamour of the IPL wraps up with the playoffs this week in boiling hot India, several thousand miles away preparations for the high-profile Pataudi Trophy as India's tour of England begins. A contingent of Indian players have already jetted off for the UK, as an India A team led by Abhimanyu Easwaran try to get acclimatised to the conditions with a set of warmup matches against the England Lions, with some of these names trying to play themselves into contention for their respective Test teams proper. India A vs England Lions match: When and where to watch, live-streaming details(AFP)

The match is set to be played at the Spitfire Ground in St. Lawrence, Canterbury, in the English county of Kent. There are several names to watch out for from an Indian perspective. Karun Nair, making a return to the Indian Test team, will be in action against the red ball, and will want to show good form to make a vacant middle order spot his own once the Test series begins. Yashasvi Jaiswal and Nitish Kumar Reddy seem like locks for the first Test in Leeds, but this is their first tour in England, and getting used to the Dukes ball and how it moves in the English spring will be absolutely essential to India’s hopes.

On the other side of the equation are the England Lions led by 21-year-old James Rew, who is knocking on the door of the English Test team and will want to impress the selectors and earn a debut some time during the India series. Chris Woakes adds experience and expertise to the unit, while Rocky Flintoff, 17-year-old son of English legend Andrew, will perform on a global stage for the first time.

An important game for many of these players, particularly the Indians after a long summer spent focusing on the IPL. Here are the key details for the India A vs England Lions 1st unofficial Test match:

Where is the India A vs England Lions 1st unofficial Test match being played?

The India A vs England Lions 1st unofficial Test match will be played at the Spitfire Ground in Canterbury, England.

When will the India A vs England Lions 1st unofficial Test match take place?

The India A vs England Lions 1st unofficial Test match will take place from May 30 to June 2. The start time will be 3:30 PM IST (10:00 AM local).

Where will the India A vs England Lions 1st unofficial Test match be streamed in India?

The India A vs England Lions 1st unofficial Test match will be live-streamed on the ECB website.