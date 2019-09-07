India A vs South Africa A: Sanju Samson donates Rs 1.5 lakh match fees to groundsmen after match

cricket

Updated: Sep 07, 2019 17:42 IST

Sanju Samson, on Friday, played a match-winning innings for India A in their ffth unofficial ODI against South Africa A at Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram. The right-handed batsman went on to hammer 91 runs in 48 balls to take his side to a 36-run win. With the win, India A sealed the series 4-1. The Kerala cricketer was praised for his performance in the match. But Samson won hearts off the field with a heartwarming gesture.

After the culmination of five-match ODI series between India A and South Africa A, batsman Samson decided to donate his entire match fees to the groundsmen of Greenfield Stadium. The series was a busy affair for the groundsmen with wet outfield and rains forcing truncating every single game in the series.

Also read: Quinton de Kock and Co touchdown in New Delhi ahead of T20I series

Samson, who played two matches in the series, donated Rs 1.5 lakh to the groundsmen, as per a report in The New Indian Express. The match fee for one game was Rs 75,000, the report further said.

Speaking after the final ODI, the batsman said: “We have to give credit to the groundsmen. Because of them, we were able to play. If there was some wetness here or there, then the match officials would not have allowed matches to happen. We really have to thank them. So I have decided to give my match fees to the groundsmen.”

Also read: ‘Mohammed Shami in touch with lawyer from US, returns on Sep 12’

Shikhar Dhawan, who was one of the star players to feature for India, also posed with the groundsmen after the match to applaud their efforts.

In a rain-affected 20 overs-a-side game, India A made 204 for 4 before restricting South Africa A to 168 all out with Shardul Thakur taking 3 for 9 from three overs. Samson exhibited his hitting abilities, smashing some huge sixes as he toyed with the rival Proteas attack during his 135-run second wicket partnership with India regular Shikhar Dhawan (51 off 36 balls), who posted his second straight half-century.

(With agency inputs)

First Published: Sep 07, 2019 17:32 IST