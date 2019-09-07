‘Can bat even on Moon’s South Pole’: Gautam Gambhir names his pick for India’s no.4 slot

cricket

Former cricketer Gautam Gambhir feels wicket-keeper-batsman Sanju Samson is answer to India’s number four conundrum. Samson drew high praise from former cricketers Gambhir and Harbhajan Singh after he powered India ‘A’ to a convincing victory over South Africa ‘A’ in the fifth one-day in Thiruvananthapuram. Courtesy of Samson’s heroics, India ‘A’ sealed the series 4-1.

Harbhajan was the first to laud Samson after his 48-ball 91 and he wrote on social media: “Why not @IamSanjuSamson at number 4 in odi.. with good technique and good head on his shoulders.. well played today anyways against SA A.”

Why not @IamSanjuSamson at number 4 in odi.. with good technique and good head on his shoulders.. well played today anyways against SA A — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) September 6, 2019

Gambhir sided with Harbhajan and went on to the extent of saying he can bat even on the Moon’s South Pole — which is in the news these days because of India’s Chandrayaan 2. Gambhir’s post read: “Yes @harbhajan_singh on current form and his skills this Southern Star, @IamSanjuSamson can bat even on Moon’s South Pole!!! I wonder if they had space on Vikram to carry this marvel of a batsman. Well done Sanju on scoring 91 off 48 balls against South Africa A side.

Yes @harbhajan_singh on current form and his skills this Southern Star, @IamSanjuSamson can bat even on Moon’s South Pole!!! I wonder if they had space on Vikram to carry this marvel of a batsman. Well done Sanju on scoring 91 off 48 balls against South Africa A side. pic.twitter.com/MwTZj6JaWh — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) September 6, 2019

Not only on the field but Samson is making all the right noises off the field as well. After the culmination of five-match one-day series between India A and South Africa A, Samson decided to donate his entire match fees to the groundsmen of Greenfield Stadium. The series was a busy affair for the groundsmen with wet outfield and rains forcing stoppages in every single game in the series.

Samson, who played two matches in the series, donated Rs 1.5 lakh to the groundsmen, as per a report in The New Indian Express. The match fee for one game was Rs 75,000, the report further said.

Speaking after the final ODI, the batsman said: “We have to give credit to the groundsmen. Because of them, we were able to play. If there was some wetness here or there, then the match officials would not have allowed matches to happen. We really have to thank them. So I have decided to give my match fees to the groundsmen.”

