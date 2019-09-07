e-paper
India vs South Africa: Quinton de Kock and Co touchdown in New Delhi ahead of T20I series

India vs South Africa: South Africa will start the tour with the T20 matches, the first of which is in Dharamsala on September 15 followed by Mohali (September 18) and Bengaluru (September 22). 

cricket Updated: Sep 07, 2019 17:18 IST
PTI
PTI
New Delhi
File image of South Africa T20I captain Quinton de Kock and pace spearhead Kagiso Rabada.
File image of South Africa T20I captain Quinton de Kock and pace spearhead Kagiso Rabada.(Action Images via Reuters)
         

The Quinton de Kock-led South Africa team set foot on India on Saturday for the upcoming three-match T20 series. “Excited to be back in India and looking forward to playing cricket again,” pace spearhead Kagiso Rabada tweeted. South Africa will start the tour with the T20 matches, the first of which is in Dharamsala on September 15 followed by Mohali (September 18) and Bengaluru (September 22). 

That will be followed by Tests in Visakhapatnam (Oct. 2-6), Pune (Oct. 10-14) and Ranchi (Oct 19-23) as the Proteas open their campaign in the ICC World Test Championship.

The team is scheduled to meet South Africa’s High Commissioner in the capital on Monday and are expected to touch down to Dharamsala on September 9, six days before the first T20 International.

Also Read: Bumrah gives five-stars to ‘history maker’ Malinga after New Zealand demolition

The squad will be led by interim team director Enoch Nkwe, filling the role after the decision not to renew the contract of West Indian coach Ottis Gibson.

South Africa T20I squad: Quinton de Kock (c), Rassie van der Dussen (vc), Temba Bavuma, Junior Dala, Bjorn Fortuin, Beuran Hendricks, Reeza Hendricks, David Miller, Anrich Nortje, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Jon-Jon Smuts

First Published: Sep 07, 2019 17:18 IST

