e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 07, 2019-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Saturday, Sep 07, 2019

Jasprit Bumrah gives five-stars to ‘history maker’ Lasith Malinga after New Zealand demolition

Lasith Malinga picked up four wickets in four balls, becoming the only bowler in history to do so both in ODIs and in T20Is.

cricket Updated: Sep 07, 2019 11:46 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Lasith Malinga pickd up four wickets in four balls.
Lasith Malinga pickd up four wickets in four balls.(HT Collage)
         

India fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah showcased his brilliance in the recently concluded Test series against West Indies, in which he picked up two five-wicket hauls, and also became the third Indian to take a hat-trick in the longest format. But the heroics of Sri Lanka pacer Lasith Malinga in the 3rd T20I against New Zealand on Friday in Pallekele left even the Indian seamer impressed.The 38-year-old bowler picked up four wickets in four balls, becoming the only bowler in history to do so both in ODIs and in T20Is.

In a tweet, Bumrah wrote: “History maker #Malinga. Simply amazing,” and gave the bowler a five-star for his stunning effort.

 

Malinga finished with figures of 5/6 in his four overs, and became the first bowler to cross 100 wickets in the shortest format. The pacer has now 104 wickets in T20Is. With his effort, Sri Lanka managed to bundle out the Kiwis for 88 after setting them a target of 127 runs to chase.

 

 

 

 

Malinga started the onslaught by dismantling Munro’s stumps, which he uprooted with the help of a fast yorker. Rutherford was the next to be dismissed as he was trapped LBW by the speedster. The on-field umpire’s decision was not out but Sri Lanka opted to use the DRS and replays showed the ball was crashing into the stumps.

Also read: Malinga scripts history, takes four wickets in four deliveries against New Zealand

De Granhomme became Malinga’s third scalp in as many deliveries as he went for a heave but missed the line of the delivery and it crashed into his stumps. Ross Taylor was adjudged LBW as a brute of a yorker trapped him in front of the wicket to complete Malinga’s stunning quadruple.

First Published: Sep 07, 2019 11:43 IST

tags
more from cricket
trending topics
Chandrayaan 2Reliance Jio FiberHTLS 2019Virat KohliChhichhore reviewDeepika PadukoneAmitabh BachchanSteve SmithShahid KapoorAnti-terror lawUPSC recruitmentPriyanka ChopraChandigarh-Kochuvalli Express FireChandrayaan 2 Moon Landing
top news
    latest news
      don't miss