Jasprit Bumrah gives five-stars to ‘history maker’ Lasith Malinga after New Zealand demolition

India fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah showcased his brilliance in the recently concluded Test series against West Indies, in which he picked up two five-wicket hauls, and also became the third Indian to take a hat-trick in the longest format. But the heroics of Sri Lanka pacer Lasith Malinga in the 3rd T20I against New Zealand on Friday in Pallekele left even the Indian seamer impressed.The 38-year-old bowler picked up four wickets in four balls, becoming the only bowler in history to do so both in ODIs and in T20Is.

In a tweet, Bumrah wrote: “History maker #Malinga. Simply amazing,” and gave the bowler a five-star for his stunning effort.

History maker #Malinga. Simply amazing ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ — Jasprit Bumrah (@Jaspritbumrah93) September 6, 2019

Malinga finished with figures of 5/6 in his four overs, and became the first bowler to cross 100 wickets in the shortest format. The pacer has now 104 wickets in T20Is. With his effort, Sri Lanka managed to bundle out the Kiwis for 88 after setting them a target of 127 runs to chase.

The great #LasithMalinga. Still has it. 4 in 4 again! May he just keep playing..... — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) September 6, 2019

Walking back after a hatrick .. 4 in 4 ??? MALINGA 💪🏾💪🏾💪🏾SLvNZ pic.twitter.com/i6JWRiPIgV — Russel Arnold (@RusselArnold69) September 6, 2019

Wow ! Malinga . 4 wickets in 4 balls for the second time in International cricket. Unbelievable #SLvNZ — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) September 6, 2019

Malinga started the onslaught by dismantling Munro’s stumps, which he uprooted with the help of a fast yorker. Rutherford was the next to be dismissed as he was trapped LBW by the speedster. The on-field umpire’s decision was not out but Sri Lanka opted to use the DRS and replays showed the ball was crashing into the stumps.

De Granhomme became Malinga’s third scalp in as many deliveries as he went for a heave but missed the line of the delivery and it crashed into his stumps. Ross Taylor was adjudged LBW as a brute of a yorker trapped him in front of the wicket to complete Malinga’s stunning quadruple.

