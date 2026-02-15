IND-A W vs PAK-A W Asia Cup LIVE Score: India's rising stars to set the tone on rivalry Sunday, try to stay alive

Live

By

IND-A W vs PAK-A W Asia Cup LIVE Score: Radha Yadav leads India's Rising Stars in Thailand.

India A Women vs Pakistan A Women Asia Cup Live Score: While India's men's team prepares for their much-awaited clash against neighbours and rivals Pakistan today evening, the rising stars and next generation of the women's sport has their own battles to fight. The Rising Stars Asia Cup in Bangkok will play host to another India vs Pakistan encounter today, as a team captained by Radha Yadav faces off against Hafsa Khalid's Pakistan. This will be a key grudge match, but one that is also crucial for the story of the tournament. India enter this match off an opening loss against the UAE, which has truly put the cat amongst the pigeons for a unit which would have been considered amongst the favourites. Suddenly, India A are fighting for survival, with a win against Pakistan needed to stay alive in the tournament. Pakistan A themselves were off to a winning start against Nepal, and are in a solid position – but they know they can't take things lightly in this tournament, with UAE's senior side now a dangerous proposition in the group. Radha Yadav's team includes breakout stars from the recently-concluded Women's Premier League, including Anushka Sharma and Nandani Sharma, both of whom were amongst candidates for the Emerging Player award this season. Also at Yadav's disposal will be Minnu Mani, Prema Rawat, and Tanuja Kanwar – top quality players on the fringes of the first team, looking to prove a point. Can India stay alive and challenge Pakistan A at the Terdthai Cricket Ground in Bangkok in this 20-over match? It would certainly set the tone for the day. ...Read More

India enter this match off an opening loss against the UAE, which has truly put the cat amongst the pigeons for a unit which would have been considered amongst the favourites. Suddenly, India A are fighting for survival, with a win against Pakistan needed to stay alive in the tournament. Pakistan A themselves were off to a winning start against Nepal, and are in a solid position – but they know they can't take things lightly in this tournament, with UAE's senior side now a dangerous proposition in the group. Radha Yadav's team includes breakout stars from the recently-concluded Women's Premier League, including Anushka Sharma and Nandani Sharma, both of whom were amongst candidates for the Emerging Player award this season. Also at Yadav's disposal will be Minnu Mani, Prema Rawat, and Tanuja Kanwar – top quality players on the fringes of the first team, looking to prove a point. Can India stay alive and challenge Pakistan A at the Terdthai Cricket Ground in Bangkok in this 20-over match? It would certainly set the tone for the day.