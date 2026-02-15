IND-A W vs PAK-A W Asia Cup LIVE Score: India's rising stars to set the tone on rivalry Sunday, try to stay alive
IND-A W vs PAK-A W Asia Cup LIVE Score: While the men's match in the T20 World Cup later today is taking all the headlines, India's players at the ACC Rising Stars Asia Cup have their own massive rivalry game to look forward to in Bangkok, with the tournament on the line.
- 1 Mins agoTournament hosted in Bangkok
- 16 Mins agoPakistan started with win vs Nepal
- 26 Mins agoIND lost their opening match vs UAE
- 42 Mins agoHello and welcome!
India A Women vs Pakistan A Women Asia Cup Live Score: While India's men's team prepares for their much-awaited clash against neighbours and rivals Pakistan today evening, the rising stars and next generation of the women's sport has their own battles to fight. The Rising Stars Asia Cup in Bangkok will play host to another India vs Pakistan encounter today, as a team captained by Radha Yadav faces off against Hafsa Khalid's Pakistan. This will be a key grudge match, but one that is also crucial for the story of the tournament....Read More
India enter this match off an opening loss against the UAE, which has truly put the cat amongst the pigeons for a unit which would have been considered amongst the favourites. Suddenly, India A are fighting for survival, with a win against Pakistan needed to stay alive in the tournament.
Pakistan A themselves were off to a winning start against Nepal, and are in a solid position – but they know they can't take things lightly in this tournament, with UAE's senior side now a dangerous proposition in the group.
Radha Yadav's team includes breakout stars from the recently-concluded Women's Premier League, including Anushka Sharma and Nandani Sharma, both of whom were amongst candidates for the Emerging Player award this season. Also at Yadav's disposal will be Minnu Mani, Prema Rawat, and Tanuja Kanwar – top quality players on the fringes of the first team, looking to prove a point.
Can India stay alive and challenge Pakistan A at the Terdthai Cricket Ground in Bangkok in this 20-over match? It would certainly set the tone for the day.
The tournament represents an incredible opportunity for Thailand, who have gained qualification as hosts. The Terdthai Ground in Bangkok is hosting these matches, and has presented a solid T20 surface and some interesting matches. Runs on offer, but as is plenty for bowlers.
Polar opposite story for Pakistan A, who faced Nepal and started with a confidence-building win. They posted 137 in the first innings before bowling out their opponents for 107 – a nice, easy 30-run win to get the ball rolling.
For each team, this will be the second of three group stage matches int he tournament. India had an inauspicious start as they lost to UAE – they were only able to score 130/9 in the first innings as the batting struggled to get going, and although the small chase reached the last over, it was always India's backs to the wall. And now it becomes a fight for survival.
A big day in the story of this rivalry today. There is of course the men's match, but enough and more has been and will be said about that match. For a group of players in bangkok for the ACC Rising Stars Asia Cup, all the focus will be on their own rivalry game, as India A and Pakistan A face off with massive stakes on the line. Stick with us as we approach the start of this match, which is sure to be a cracker.