India add Lord’s to their faltering in the chase of low targets in Tests

New Delhi: India's Mohammed Siraj reacts after being hit in the shoulder during day five of the Third Test at Lord's, London, Monday July 14, 2025. (Bradley Collyer/PA via AP) (AP)

The final day of the Lord’s Test in the ongoing India tour of England showed the highs and lows of Test cricket. It did not always make for compelling viewing but the close match that sapped the energy out of both the teams that fought tooth and nail till the last session ended in the visitors losing by a heartbreaking 22 runs chasing a target of 193. For many Indian fans, it brought back memories of the team faltering in the chase of small fourth-innings totals.

Here’s a look at the lowest targets India have failed to chase in Test cricket.

West Indies vs India, Bridgetown, 1997

Target: 120

Score: 81

It was a loss that haunted Rahul Dravid for years and compelled Sachin Tendulkar to think of retirement. In the first Test, India had a target of 120 to chase down with two days left but they were skittled for 81 runs as Curtly Ambrose, Ian Bishop and Franklyn Rose did the damage. India lost by 38 runs, but the scars remain.

Had India won, it would have been their first Test win in the West Indies since 1976. West Indies went on to win the series 1-0, so if we had won the game, the series could have been India’s too. Brian Lara, standing in for Courtney Walsh, was leading West Indies for the first time. Although Tendulkar and Dravid stitched a 170-run third-wicket partnership in the first innings, the Indian scorecard told a sorry tale in the second innings. Moments after India lost, it began raining and the downpour didn’t stop for two days.

India vs New Zealand, Wankhede, 2024

Target: 147

Score: 121

New Zealand hadn’t won a Test series on Indian soil since November 1988 but not only did they manage to win the third Test at Wankhede, they managed to whitewash India 3-0. Rishabh Pant posed the only challenge for New Zealand as the visitors made early inroads after setting a target of 147. Pant stood between New Zealand and the clean sweep but once he was dismissed for 64 just after lunch, it all went awry for India. India were wrapped up for 121, losing by 25 runs.

Ajaz Patel was the Player-of-the-Match, picking up 6/57 in the second innings after claiming 5/103 in the first.

Sri Lanka vs India, Galle, 2015

Target: 176

Score: 112

India had dominated for most of the first Test. They had scored 375 in the first innings and dismissed Sri Lanka for 183, but the Lankans bounced back in the second innings to score 367. India needed 153 to win with nine wickets in hand at the start of the day, but Sri Lanka choked the life out of India’s chase with left-arm spinner Rangana Herath taking 7/48 to inflict a 63-run defeat on the visitors.

It was a humbling experience for captain Virat Kohli and his side was criticised for not putting up a fight. India though went on to win the series 2-1.

England vs India, Lord’s, 2025

Target: 193

Score: 170

A team in transition led by a young captain Shubman Gill went up against Ben Stokes and an England team that gave up its Bazball approach after the heavy loss in the second Test in Birmingham. India lost the first Test in Leeds despite dominating but bounced back at Edgbaston. Heading into Lord’s with the series 1-1, India had the momentum and Jasprit Bumrah was back after sitting out the second Test. England, despite a short turnaround, were boosted by fast bowler Jofra Archer’s Test comeback after four-and-a-half years.

India, again, dominated most of the Test but faltered with the bat in the second innings. Chasing 193, their top-order and middle-order let them down. There was gritty resistance from Ravindra Jadeja who top-scored with 61 not out. He combined with the tail comprising Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj. Only 22 runs were needed for a magical win at Lord’s with one wicket in hand, but off-spinner Shoaib Bashir’s delivery, despite last man Mohammed Siraj defending well, spun and rolled on to the stump, dislodging the leg bail. India were 170 all out as England celebrated a thrilling win to regain the series lead.

England vs India, Birmingham, 2018

Target: 194

Score: 162

Virat Kohli scored a gritty 149 in the first innings against Jimmy Anderson and Co in the Edgbaston first Test. He was determined in the second innings too, but didn’t get much support from the other batters. He was eventually undone by England’s superior seam attack, falling for 51. It was Ben Stokes who had turned up clutch even then, getting Kohli out. His dismissal left India 53 runs from victory.The last three wickets could add only 21 runs after Hardik Pandya’s 31-run resistance. Chasing 194, India were dismissed for 162, losing by 31 runs.