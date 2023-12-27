close_game
News / Cricket / India all out for 245 in first innings in first Test against SA

India all out for 245 in first innings in first Test against SA

PTI |
Dec 27, 2023 02:50 PM IST

India all out for 245 in first innings in first Test against SA

Rahul's knock came from 137 balls and he struck 14 fours and four sixes, adding 31 runs to his overnight 70 not out.

India added 37 runs from 8.4 overs in the morning session. The visitors faced 67.4 overs in their first innings.

For South Africa, Gerald Coetzee and Nandre Burger took a wicket apiece on Wednesday.

Kagiso Rabada had completed a five-wicket haul on the opening day on Tuesday.

Brief Scores:

India: 245 all out in 67.4 overs (KL Rahul 101, Kagiso Rabada 5/59).

