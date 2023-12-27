India all out for 245 in first innings in first Test against SA
PTI |
Dec 27, 2023 02:50 PM IST
India all out for 245 in first innings in first Test against SA
Rahul's knock came from 137 balls and he struck 14 fours and four sixes, adding 31 runs to his overnight 70 not out.
India added 37 runs from 8.4 overs in the morning session. The visitors faced 67.4 overs in their first innings.
Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here
For South Africa, Gerald Coetzee and Nandre Burger took a wicket apiece on Wednesday.
Kagiso Rabada had completed a five-wicket haul on the opening day on Tuesday.
Brief Scores:
India: 245 all out in 67.4 overs (KL Rahul 101, Kagiso Rabada 5/59).
Catch all the Latest Cricket News, Live Cricket Score and India vs South Africa match updates along with Cricket Schedule and India vs South Africa Live Score other related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
Share this article