IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cricket / India vs England: Axar Patel ruled out of first Test against England
File picture of Axar Patel(AP)
File picture of Axar Patel(AP)
cricket

India vs England: Axar Patel ruled out of first Test against England

The 27-year-old complained of pain in his left knee during a training session on Thursday.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 05, 2021 09:13 AM IST

India all-rounder Axar Patel has been ruled out of the first Test against England with a knee injury, the (BCCI) said on Friday ahead of the toss. As per the BCCI release, the left-arm spinner complained of pain in his left knee during a training session on Thursday.

"Axar Patel has been ruled out of the first Paytm Test against England. The all-rounder complained of pain in his left knee during Team India's optional training session on Thursday. He is being monitored by the BCCI Medical Team and while his detailed reports are awaited, he will not be available for selection for the opening match," the BCCI said in a statement.

In place of the 27-year-old cricketer, the Indian cricket board added spinners Shahbaz Nadeem and Rahul Chahar to the Indian Test squad.

"The All-India Senior Selection Committee has added spinners Shahbaz Nadeem and Rahul Chahar to India's squad. Both Nadeem and Chahar have been training with Team India as part of the standby group of players," BCCI said.

India's squad for first two Tests: Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Wriddhiman Saha, Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, Mohammad Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Ravi Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Shahbaz Nadeem, Rahul Chahar.

England squad for first two Tests: Joe Root (captain), Jofra Archer, Moeen Ali, James Anderson, Dom Bess, Stuart Broad, Rory Burns, Jos Buttler, Zak Crawley, Ben Foakes, Dan Lawrence, Jack Leach, Dom Sibley, Ben Stokes, Olly Stone, Chris Woakes, Ollie Pope.

(With Reuters, ANI inputs)

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
india vs england
app
Close
Live
India vs England Live Score, 1st Test, Day 1
India vs England Live Score, 1st Test, Day 1
cricket

1st Test Day 1 live: Bumrah, Ishant on the money after England opt to bat

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 05, 2021 09:45 AM IST
India vs England Live Score, 1st Test, Day 1: England won the toss and opted to bat first against India in Chennai. India are playing Shahbaz Nadeem, Washington Sundar and R Ashwin. England pick James Anderson over Stuart Broad. Follow IND vs ENG live score Day 1 in Chennai
READ FULL STORY
File picture of Axar Patel(AP)
File picture of Axar Patel(AP)
cricket

India vs England: Axar Patel ruled out of first Test against England

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 05, 2021 09:13 AM IST
The 27-year-old complained of pain in his left knee during a training session on Thursday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
India's Jasprit Bumrah(ICC/Twitter)
India's Jasprit Bumrah(ICC/Twitter)
cricket

India’s pace ace Jasprit Bumrah ready to burst IPL myth at home

By Rasesh Mandani
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 07:57 AM IST
With every IPL, Bumrah reinforces his T20 credentials. But he relishes breaking batsmen’s confidence with the red ball more. His pet peeve is being called an IPL find.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Jofra Archer and Jasprit Bumrah
Jofra Archer and Jasprit Bumrah
cricket

Stage set for Jofra Archer vs Jasprit Bumrah

By Aditya Iyer (Chief Cricket Writer)
UPDATED ON FEB 05, 2021 07:34 AM IST
While it is remarkable that Jasprit Bumrah, just 17 matches and three years old in Test cricket, is the spearhead of possibly the greatest pace attack in the world in such a short time. Jofra Archer, on the other hand, comes to India with a reputation far greater than his experience and age.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Karun Nair.(BCCI)
Karun Nair.(BCCI)
cricket

Karun Nair a reminder on how Indian cricket should handle Australia heroes

By Sanjjeev K Samyal
UPDATED ON FEB 05, 2021 08:39 AM IST
The batsman hit a sensational triple century to spur India to victory over England in their last Chennai Test in 2016 but was soon headed towards obscurity.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Virat Kohli leads India off the field.(Getty Images)
Virat Kohli leads India off the field.(Getty Images)
cricket

'Kohli is still the main man': Hussain on Rahane impact ahead of Chennai Test

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 04, 2021 09:07 PM IST
  • The former England captain though gave credit to Kohli for his role in creating a winning mentality in the Indian team, which he said was evident even when Kohli was away on paternity leave while the team battled in Australia.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File image of Sachin Tendulkar. (Getty Images)
File image of Sachin Tendulkar. (Getty Images)
cricket

Sachin predicts when the ball will start reverse swinging in Chennai Test

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 04, 2021 11:37 PM IST
  • With the first Test starting tomorrow, Indian batting legend Sachin Tendulkar has predicted when the ball is likely to start reverse swinging. Tendulkar expects the Chennai track to have bounce due to the red soil content.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo of England Test captain Joe Root(REUTERS)
File photo of England Test captain Joe Root(REUTERS)
cricket

'I will score some big runs': Joe Root gets ready for 'mini-battle' with Ashwin

By hindustantimes.com | PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 08:50 PM IST
There is a different challenge at hand for the right-handed batsman as he will face one of the premier spinners in the world, R Ashwin on turning tracks.
READ FULL STORY
Close
FILE PHOTO: India's Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane line up during the national anthems before the match.(REUTERS)
FILE PHOTO: India's Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane line up during the national anthems before the match.(REUTERS)
cricket

India vs England: Kohli throws light on relationship with Rahane

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 04, 2021 09:08 PM IST
  • Kohli stressed on the fact that the camaraderie among the bunch is great and said that everyone works towards the only goal of helping India win matches.
READ FULL STORY
Close
India take on England in the first Test match in Chennai. The live streaming information of India vs England, 1st Test, Chennai is available here.(HT Archive)
India take on England in the first Test match in Chennai. The live streaming information of India vs England, 1st Test, Chennai is available here.(HT Archive)
cricket

India vs England 1st Test live streaming: When and where to watch

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 05, 2021 08:38 AM IST
India vs England 1st Test Live Streaming: All you need to know about live streaming details on Hotstar, match timings, venue for India vs England 1st Test Match at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rishabh Pant (L) and Wriddhiman Saha (L)(HT Collage)
Rishabh Pant (L) and Wriddhiman Saha (L)(HT Collage)
cricket

Virat Kohli names the wicketkeeper-batsman for 1st Test

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 04, 2021 09:08 PM IST
Kohli recalled Pant’s heroics in the recently-concluded Test series Down Under tour and stated that the youngster is in a ‘good headspace’
READ FULL STORY
Close
File image of Brad Hogg.(Getty)
File image of Brad Hogg.(Getty)
cricket

‘997’: Hogg predicts number of balls Pujara will play in series against England

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 09:20 AM IST
Former Australia spinner Brad Hogg talked about how Pujara might approach England’s bowling during the series
READ FULL STORY
Close
File picture of Michael Vaughan(Getty Images)
File picture of Michael Vaughan(Getty Images)
cricket

‘He’ll win games’: Vaughan names Indian youngster who has abilities like Sehwag

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 05, 2021 08:36 AM IST
Vaughan stated that Pant can do what Sehwag once did for India -- put fear into the minds of opposing bowlers. Vaughan also said that Pant can make mistakes, at times, but he will also manage winning matches for Team India.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Indian cricketers Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma and Hardik Pandya during a training session at MA Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai.(PTI)
Indian cricketers Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma and Hardik Pandya during a training session at MA Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai.(PTI)
cricket

'Best in the world' test for Virat Kohli's India against England

By Abhishek Paul
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 11:33 PM IST
  • India vs England 1st Test preview: Bowlers who can bat at the “forefront” of Kohli’s plans in Chennai.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP