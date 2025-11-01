India and South Africa get ready for the final war: Key battles that will decide the fate of the match

History beckons as India and South Africa get ready to face each other in the final of the Women’s ODI World Cup 2025. The two teams will play at the Dr. DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai on November 2. The presence of the two teams in the final ensures that we will have a new champion in Women’s ODIs. Smriti Mandhana and Marizanne Kapp(AFP)

Notably, South Africa pulled off a heist against India in the group stage. The Laura Wolvaardt-led side will be eager to repeat their antics from the game; however, Harmanpreet Kaur and her girls will be eager to turn the tables this time. As the two contenders get set for the big match, here is a look at the key battles that might decide the fate of the game.

Smriti Mandhana vs Marizanne Kapp

In the absence of Pratika Rawal, the Indian team will heavily depend on Smriti Mandhana to give them a good start. Notably, Mandhana has been in decent form in the tournament, scoring 389 runs in 8 innings at an average of 55.57 with a strike rate of 102.37.

But the job for Mandhana will not be easy; she will be up against Marizanne Kapp with the new ball. In the semi-final, the veteran medium pacer rocked England with two early wickets, setting the stage for a memorable Proteas win.

Runs Balls Dismissals Strike Rate 72 116 1 62.10

The stats suggest that it has been eight years since Marizanne Kapp last dismissed Mandhana in ODIs. The upper hand is with the Indian batter; however, the South African pacer is a battle-moulded player and would know the importance of her opening spell. She will be eager to notch up her performance during the game.

2. Jemimah Rodrigues vs Nonkululeko Mlaba

Whenever there will be discussions around India’s World Cup 2025 campaign, there will be talks about Jemimah Rodrigues’ immortal knock in the semi-final. The right-handed batter paced his innings brilliantly and constructed the chase like an artist. The Indian team will once again depend on Jemimah Rodrigues to lay the foundation.

Runs Balls Dismissals Strike Rate 59 41 0 143.90

If Rodrigues gets going, she will be facing a majority of Nonkululeko Mlaba’s overs. The left-arm spinner is known for her tight lines and lengths. However, Rodrigues has always had the upper hand over Mlaba. So far, in the face-off, the Indian batter has scored runs at a strike rate of 143.90 in ODIs without getting dismissed even once. India will hope that the domination of Rodrigues over Mlaba continues, and she once more plays another memorable knock to take the team to their maiden title.

3. Deepti Sharma vs Nadine de Klerk and Mlaba

Besides Mandhana and Rodrigues, the Indian batting will depend a lot on Deepti Sharma. The all-rounder has the ability to rotate the strike in the middle overs and then switch up the gear when needed.

Runs Balls Dismissals Strike Rate 53 51 3 103.90

The phase in which Sharma bats will see plenty of overs from Nadine de Klerk and Nonkululeko Mlaba. Interestingly, Sharma has scored at more than a run a ball against these two bowlers in ODIs, but they have also dismissed her three times. For the final clash, Wolvaardt will hope that either Klerm or Mlaba results in the quick demise of the left-handed batter.

4. Laura Wolvaardt vs Renuka Singh Thakur and Kranti Goud

The South African captain is one of the most important cogs in the South African batting. Laura Wolvaardt has scored 470 runs from eight innings in the tournament at an average of 67.14. She was the one who led the team in the semi-final against England with a stellar knock of 169 runs.

Runs Balls Dismissals Strike Rate 22 28 2 78.60

While Wolvaardt poses a big threat for India at the top, Harmanpreet Kaur will be happy with the fact that her pacers have a better record against the South African captain. Against Kranti Goud and Renuka Singh Thakur, Wolvaardt has been dismissed twice in 28 deliveries, and her strike rate has also been low.

5. Nadine de Klerk vs Indian spinners

The Indian team will be having nightmares of Nadine de Klerk and her brilliant knock from the league stage game. The South African all-rounder constructed the chase and then ensured that she went on to finish it. South Africa will be hoping for much of the same from her; however, the contest won’t be easy, as she will be up against the Indian spinners.

Runs Balls Dismissals Strike Rate 74 83 1 89.20

Numbers suggest that Klerk has been clever about handling the Indian spinners before. She has scored at less than run-a-ball against them, and they have picked up her wicket only once. Harmanpreet Kaur will hope that in the final, the Indian bowlers come up with a better show and dismiss Klerk before she gets set.

6. Chloe Tryon vs Radha Yadav

Runs Balls Dismissals Strike Rate 53 51 3 62.10

In the league-phase match, Nadine de Klerk got great support from Chole Tryon. It was their partnership that set up the chase for the Proteas. While South Africa will be looking at Tryon to play one more knock of similar magnitude, India will unleash Radha Yadav in front of her. The Indian left-arm spinner has not yet bowled against Tryon in ODIs, but has had the upper hand in the T20Is. Yadav has picked up the wicket of Tryon twice in 11 deliveries in T20Is, while conceding only nine runs. India would hope that the face-off tilts in their favour on the big day.