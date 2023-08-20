India's Asia Cup squad to have additional players as Iyer, Rahul concerns remain; BCCI to avoid Shastri act on Dravid

Indian cricket fans are a morning away from being made aware of the team's Asia Cup plans, which would directly hint towards their ODI World Cup squad as well. Led by former India cricketer Ajit Agarkar, BCCI's selection committee is all set to announce a 17-member team list for the continental tournament that begins from August 30 onwards as few positions in the World Cup spot remain up for grabs.

BCCI selectors still have their concern over the fitness of KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer

According to PTI, with key middle-order batters in KL Rahul (thigh) and Shreyas Iyer (lower back) yet to prove their fitness, the BCCI officials and selectors are likely to go in with safer options for the Asia Cup which will in turn give them an opportunity to test their back-up options in the five (six if they reach final) matches they play in Sri Lanka.

ESPNCricinfo meanwhile reported that under the watchful eyes of NCA chief VVS Laxman and batting coach Hrishikesh Kanitkar, Iyer ticked most of the boxes having fielded for 50 overs and batted for 38 without discomfort in his first practice game earlier this week. Meanwhile, Rahul, who did not feature in that match, will join Iyer in the second practice game on Sunday.

According to the rules laid down by the Asian Cricket Council, each of the participating teams have the provision of picking a 17-member squad for the Asia Cup. Accordingly Pakistan, Bangladesh have all picked 17-member squads. And hence, India are likely to act in same manner, as revealed through a report in PTI, with could also include a provisional 15-member squad for the World Cup which has to be submitted to the ICC within September 5. However, as per the rules, teams can make as many changes as possible in the final squad which has to be submitted by September 27.

"There is a possibility of picking the provisional 15-member squad for the World Cup which needs to be submitted by September 5 but one could make changes as the deadline for final squad is September 27," a BCCI source told PTI on conditions of anonymity. "For Asia Cup, a couple of more players could be picked."

Rahul Dravid to not face Ravi Shastri-like treatment

Following the end of his tenure with the Indian team last November, Shastri, on many occasions, was heard expressing the need for an Indian head coach to attend and have their say in the team selection meetings for big tournaments. Throughout his run as the head coach, and that of his predecessor, Anil Kumble, neither was allowed to attend the BCCI selection meetings.

However, for the first time, BCCI will be going back on their usual act to allow Dravid to be officially part of the team selection meeting which will take pace in New Delhi on Monday morning. But the batting legend nor captain Rohit Sharma, will have a right to vote, contrary to the method followed by Cricket Australia, where chief coach is a part of NSP (National Selection Panel).

It is however yet to be confirmed whether both skipper Rohit and Dravid will attend the meeting physically or join through video conference.

