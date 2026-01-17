India, Bangladesh captains avoid handshake during toss as tension spills over to Under-19 World Cup match - Watch
U19 World Cup, IND vs BAN: The two captains, Ayush Mhatre and Md Azizul Hakim Tamim, did not shake hands after the toss was done.
The diplomatic and political tensions between India and Bangladesh spilt over to the cricket turf during the U19 World Cup Group B fixture between the two nations on Saturday at the Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo. Ayush Mhatre, the Indian captain, and Bangladesh vice-captain Zawad Abrar did not shake hands after the coin toss, and they went their separate ways. It is worth noting that a similar trend has been observed in matches between India and Pakistan, and it began with the Asia Cup last year. The Bangladesh vice-captain came out for the toss as regular skipper Md Azizul Hakim Tamim was sidelined due to illness.
The toss saw the Bangladesh skipper seeing the rub of the green going his way. After winning the toss, he opted to bowl first. It was then that Mhatre took a step back voluntarily as he snubbed the customary handshake at the toss. Even the Bangladesh captain did not take a step forward as he marched ahead to talk to the broadcaster. Mhatre and Tamim even avoided eye contact, and the two just went about their business separately.
A few minutes later, the two teams made their way to the middle for the national anthems. There was also no interaction between the players from both teams. Not just this, India's opening batter, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, was also seen having a word or two with the Bangladesh players as the latter tried their best to distract him.
It is worth noting that tensions between India and Bangladesh continue to rise, and Bangladesh has even refused to travel to India for the upcoming T20 World Cup, set to begin on February 7. The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has sent multiple emails to the ICC, requesting that the ICC shift its matches to Sri Lanka.
Also Read: India vs Bangladesh, U19 World Cup Live Score: Check our coverage here
The stance was taken after the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) released pacer Mustafizur Rahman from their squad for the IPL 2026 season. The decision was taken after the BCCI asked the three-time champions to do so following the recent developments of multiple Hindus being killed in Bangladesh.
No handshake between India and Pakistan
Last year, India skipper Suryakumar Yadav and Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha did not shake hands in even one of their three Asia Cup matches. The stance led the PCB to take offence and complain to the ICC about the conduct of senior match referee Andy Pycroft.
The three Asia Cup matches last year between the men's team were played in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor. The no-handshake policy continued even at the Women's World Cup, the Rising Stars Asia Cup, and the U19 Asia Cup.
The similar stance is expected to continue in the upcoming T20 World Cup match between the two arch-rivals on Sunday, February 15 at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.