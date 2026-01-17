India, Bangladesh captains avoid handshake during toss as tension spills over to Under-19 World Cup match - Watch

The diplomatic and political tensions between India and Bangladesh spilt over to the cricket turf during the U19 World Cup Group B fixture between the two nations on Saturday at the Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo. Ayush Mhatre, the Indian captain, and Bangladesh vice-captain Zawad Abrar did not shake hands after the coin toss, and they went their separate ways. It is worth noting that a similar trend has been observed in matches between India and Pakistan, and it began with the Asia Cup last year. The Bangladesh vice-captain came out for the toss as regular skipper Md Azizul Hakim Tamim was sidelined due to illness. U19 World Cup, IND vs BAN: The two captains, Ayush Mhatre and Md Azizul Hakim Tamim, did not shake hands (Screengrab - JioHotstar)

The toss saw the Bangladesh skipper seeing the rub of the green going his way. After winning the toss, he opted to bowl first. It was then that Mhatre took a step back voluntarily as he snubbed the customary handshake at the toss. Even the Bangladesh captain did not take a step forward as he marched ahead to talk to the broadcaster. Mhatre and Tamim even avoided eye contact, and the two just went about their business separately.

A few minutes later, the two teams made their way to the middle for the national anthems. There was also no interaction between the players from both teams. Not just this, India's opening batter, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, was also seen having a word or two with the Bangladesh players as the latter tried their best to distract him.