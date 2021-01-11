India reach 'unique milestone' after batting for 131 overs in 4th innings

Team India on Monday showcased a memorable batting effort to save the third Test against Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground. The duo of Ravichandran Ashwin and Hanuma Vihari battled relentlessly against the Aussie attack after Rishabh Pant and Cheteshwar Pujara stitched a 148-run stand on the final day of the game.

In pursuit of a herculean target of 407, India resumed Monday at 98-2, needing a further 309 to win. The resilience shown by Vihari and Ashwin towards the end helped the tourists finishing on 334 for 5 in 131 overs when players shook hands.

During the chase, India batted their longest (in terms of balls) - 131 overs - in the fourth innings of a Test match to blunt the Australian bowling and pull off a sensational draw. It’s also the 2nd most number of overs a team batted for to draw a Test in Australia in this century.

South Africa top the charts as they batted for 148 overs in 2012 to draw a game in Adelaide. They finished with a score of 248/8.

131 overs batted by IND in the 4th innings in this Test, is 2nd most by a Team to draw a Test in AUS in this century

Vihari sustained a hamstring injury which forced him to play one of the slowest innings in the history of Indian cricket. He remained unbeaten on 23 off 161 balls. Ashwin, on the other hand, returned not out on 39 off 128 balls after putting his body on the line.

Pant was promoted above Vihari as playing the surviving game wouldn't have helped on this track at least in the first session and also the left-right combination needed to be in place. He may have had missed out on his century but his scintillating 97 off 118 balls and his partnership with Pujara inspired the Indians to end the game a positive note.

The series stands at 1-1 going into the fourth Test in Brisbane.