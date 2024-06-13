WESTBURY, N.Y. — No upset this time for the United States as the home team was easily beaten by cricket heavyweight India at the Twenty20 World Cup on Wednesday. India beats United States by 7 wickets at the cricket Twenty20 World Cup

Suryakumar Yadav's half-century powered India to a seven-wicket win over the U.S., which had shocked Pakistan last week.

With the win, India reached the "super eight" round. The U.S. needs to beat Ireland on Friday to advance.

Yadvav’s 50 runs came off 49 balls included two fours and two sixes. He put on 72 runs off 65 balls for the unbeaten fourth wicket with Shivam Dube, who scored 31 not out as India finished with 111-3 in 18.2 overs in reply to 110-8 by the United States.

Left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh took 4-9 in four overs to restrict the co-hosts after India had won the toss and opted to field at the Nassau County International Stadium.

After the U.S. scored 110 runs — well short of an average T20 tally — it was India's turn to bat.

India was in early trouble in its chase as Indian-born medium pacer Saurabh Netravalkar continued his golden run for the Americans.

After bowling the co-hosts to the upset over Pakistan, he celebrated the wickets of Indian superstars Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli.

Kohli was caught behind for a golden duck — dismissed off the first delivery he faced — in what surely will become a career highlight for Netravalkar. Sharma fell to a slower delivery after just 3 runs, as Netravalkar finished with 2-18 in four overs.

Rishabh Pant scored 18 off 20 balls batting at number three, but was bowled off an Ali Khan delivery that slowed low. India was down to 39-3 in 7.3 overs with the U.S. raising visions of an even bigger shock.

Yadav and Dube absorbed the pressure, however, and battled hard to dig India out of its hole. They didn’t look to score quickly against the duo’s celebrated natural style of play, instead spending time at the difficult wicket.

India crossed 50 only after 11 overs. But the chase was given a boost when five penalty runs were awarded after the 15th over, with the U.S. guilty of running the clock past 60 seconds between overs on three separate occasions.

Yadav then took 15 runs off Shadley van Schalkwyk’s 17th over, as India crossed the finish line with relative ease.

Earlier, Singh picked two wickets in the very first over as the Americans went down to 3-2.

He trapped opener Shayan Jahangir lbw for a golden duck, while Andries Gous was out caught for two. Steven Taylor scored 24 off 30 balls to help recover the innings.

Singh returned later on to dismiss top-scorer Nitish Kumar for 27. His knock anchored the innings after the U.S. was down to 56-4 in 11.4 overs.

Hardik Pandya also picked 2-14 in his four-over spell, accounting for stand-in skipper Aaron Jones and hard-hitting Corey Anderson .

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.