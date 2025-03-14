'India can now field two to three teams at the same time': Mitchell Starc's comments get support, IPL's role credited

Former India wicketkeeper Dinesh Karthik hailed the bench strength available in the country, saying the national side can now field two to three teams in international cricket simultaneously. After Rohit Sharma and co's Champions Trophy 2025 win, several pundits have been raving about the quality of domestic cricket in India. Recently, Australia pacer Mitchell Starc also said that India is probably the only team in the world that can have a T20I, ODI and Test team play on the same day. India won the Champions Trophy after beating New Zealand in the final. (ANI )

Dinesh Karthik has now echoed Starc's comments, who credited the national side's success to the Indian Premier League (IPL). He stated that the young players get a chance to rub shoulders with some of the biggest international cricketers and are not overawed when they get to the biggest stage.

“We can say that since the IPL has become a part of Indian cricket’s fabric, they can now field two to three teams in international cricket at the same time and almost compete with each one of them," said Karthik during the RCB Innovation Lab Indian Sports Summit Powered by Leaders at the Padukone Dravid Centre for Sports Excellence on Friday.

"Right now, India is in a very privileged place where they have such a good assortment of cricketers across skill sets," he added.

Dinesh Karthik also credited the rise of the IPL for bringing a winning mentality to the country's cricketers. The former India wicketkeeper, currently part of RCB's coaching staff, also opened up about how he became a better sportsperson by spending some time with Glenn McGrath at Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals).

“The IPL has brought out a winning mentality in all our players. With the influx of money and the financial benefits that a lot of the teams receive, and in turn the stakeholders, a lot of it has been put back in infrastructure. So, when infrastructure grows, eventually the quality of sport develops as well,” said Karthik.

“For me, the whole ideology of how Australia played at that time was a massive shock. They felt like a pack of wolves out to win every game. But with IPL, in my first year I got to spend time with Glenn McGrath in close quarters and practice with him, I got to know him better and became comfortable, that helped the confidence and mindset of competing with the best,” he added.

What did Mitchell Starc say?

After India's Champions Trophy 2025 win, Australia pacer Starc lauded the depth of talent available, saying India is probably the only nation in international cricket that can have three different teams in different formats, play on the same day and still be competitive.

"I think they are probably the only nation that can have a Test team, a one-day team, and a T20 team play on the same day against Australia in the Test, England in the one-dayer and South Africa in the T20I, and India will be competitive," said Starc in a show on YouTube channel 'FanaticsTV'.

"No other country can do that," he added.

India won the Champions Trophy 2025 after beating New Zealand by four wickets in the final in Dubai. This was the third time that India won the Champions Trophy after 2000 and 2013.

Returning to the IPL 2025, the 18th edition will get underway on March 22 with the opening match between RCB and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).