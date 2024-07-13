India Champions vs Pakistan Champions: Fantasy XI Prediction, teams, captain, vice-captain, toss and venue analysis

Arch-rivals India and Pakistan are all set to face each other in the final of the World Championship of Legends on Saturday at the Edgbaston Cricket Ground in Birmingham. The Yuvraj Singh-led India Champions made it to the final after beating Australia by 86 runs where the captain smashed a fiery half-century after Robin Uthappa's thundering 35-ball 65. Pakistan, on the other hand, bounced back from the group-stage loss against South Africa to beat West Indies in the semis by 20 runs. India Champions vs Pakistan Champions: Fantasy XI Prediction

This will be their second face-off in the WCL tournament. Pakistan Champions had emerged on top in the blockbuster clash in Birmingham last week where Kamran Akmal, Sharjeel Khan and Sohaib Maqsood smashed their respective fifties to help the side win by 68 runs.

Last 3 matches:

India Champions: WLL

Pakistan Champions: WLW

Likely playing XI for India and Pakistan in final

India Champions Likely XI

Batters – Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu.

All-Rounders – Suresh Raina, Yuvraj Singh, Irfan Pathan, Yusuf Pathan

Wicketkeeper – Uthappa

Bowlers - Pawan Negi, Harbhajan Singh, Dhawal Kulkarni, Vinay Kumar

Pakistan Champions Likely XI

Batters: Sharjeel Khan, Sohaib Maqsood, Younis Khan (c), Misbah-ul-Haq

Allrounders: Shahid Afridi, Shoaib Malik

Wicketkeeper: Kamran Akmal

Bowlers: Sohail Tanvir, Wahab Riaz, Aamer Yamin, Sohail Khan

Key Players for India

Robin Uthappa: Veteran batter Robin Uthappa has been the tournament's leading run-getter for India Champions. The wicketkeeper-batter amassed 215 runs in six matches. He heads into the contest on the back of a ravishing 35-ball 65 against Australia Champions in the semifinal.

Yuvraj Singh: The World Cup-winner turned back the clock on Friday evening in Northampton, when he smashed 59 runs in just 28 balls, laced with four boundaries and five maximums in India's 86-run win against Australia in the semis. Although he has had a rather quite tournament, Yuvraj has always been a player of big occasions.

Key players for Pakistan

Shoaib Malik: The former Pakistan captain has not only been their best batter, but also their top bowler in the tournament. In six matches, Malik has scored 204 runs at a strike rate of 147.82 with three fifties, and picked up eight wickets as well.

Sharjeel Khan: The Pakistan opener has been their top run-getter in their tournament with 209 runs in six matches at a strike rate of 200.96. In the previous match against India Champions, he scored a 30-ball 72 in Pakistan's emphatic victory.

Team Head to Head

In their only face-off in the tournament, Pakistan Champions beat India Champions by 68 runs in Birmingham last week where the top order set up a massive total of 243 runs, before Malik and Wahab Riaz picked up three wickets each to restrict India to 175 for nine.

Venue and Pitch

The Edgbaston Ground of Birmingham has narrowly favoured the chasing team. The pitch has also assisted pacers in the ongoing edition of the tournament. Expect a high-scoring thriller in Birmingham, where India have won two of their four games at the venue, while Pakistan have lost just one of their five.

MATCH PREDICTION

Younis Khan's Pakistan Champions will beat India Champions in the final.

Fantasy XI:

Wicketkeeper: Robin Uthappa

Batters: Sharjeel Khan, Ambati Rayudu

All-rounders: Yuvraj Singh, Shoaib Malik, Yusuf Pathan, Irfan Pathan, Shahid Afridi

Bowlers: Harbhajan Singh, Wahab Riaz, Sohail Tanvir

BACKUP PLAYERS:

BATTER – Younis Khan

BOWLER – Dhawal Kulkarni

ALL-ROUNDER – Suresh Raina