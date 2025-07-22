India Champions vs South Africa Champions Live Updates: All eyes on ABD as the Proteas challenge IND Champions
India Champions vs South Africa Champions Live Updates IND Champion vs SA Champions: The Indian Champions will kick off their tournament against De Villiers' South Africa Champions, after their scheduled opener against Pakistan Champions was called off amid political tensions.
- 41 Mins agoIndia's schedule for WCL!
- 53 Mins agoIndia Champions Probable Playing XI
- 3 Mins agoSouth Africa Champions Probable Playing XI!
- 15 Mins agoIndia aim to defend title!
- 27 Mins agoAll eyes on ABD!
- 39 Mins agoSouth Africa beat West Indies in bowl-out!
- 52 Mins agoIndia full of champions!
- 2 Mins agoIndia boycott Pakistan in WCL!
India Champions vs South Africa Champions Live Updates IND Champion vs SA Champions: The Indian Champions will start their campaign against AB de Villiers' side after their opening fixture against the Pakistan Champions was cancelled due to political tensions. Indian players boycotted the encounter. Flamboyant Yuvraj Singh, who played a pivotal role in India's 2007 T20 World Cup and 2011 ODI World Cup, will lead the defending champions at WCL as his team is compared with some serious match winners in Shikhar Dhawan, Robin Uthappa, Suresh Raina, Harbhajan and the Pathan brothers - Irfan and Yusuf....Read More
South Africa Champions enter the contest riding high on confidence following their dramatic win over the West Indies Champions in the tournament opener. Chasing a revised target of 80 in 11 overs after rain interruptions, the Proteas faltered late in the innings, forcing a bowl-out. Led by AB de Villiers, they held their nerve in the tie-breaker, sealing a 2-0 win and kicking off their campaign on a high. Currently at the second spot in the points table following their bowl-out victory, South Africa possesses early momentum. Yet consistency remains vital in this round-robin format, and they face stiff competition from India on Tuesday.
Yuvraj Singh shared his team’s enthusiasm and determination ahead of their title defence, calling the World Championship of Legends one of the most exciting tournaments in cricket. He noted the fierce competition with legends from across the globe in action and stated that the India Champions are fully focused on reclaiming the trophy.
After South Africa Champions, Yuvraj Singh and Co. will next take on Australia (Saturday), England (Sunday), and the West Indies (July 29).
Squads:
South Africa Champions Squad: Richard Levi, Hashim Amla, AB de Villiers(c), Sarel Erwee, Jean-Paul Duminy, JJ Smuts, Morne van Wyk(w), Wayne Parnell, Chris Morris, Hardus Viljoen, Duanne Olivier, Aaron Phangiso, Dane Vilas, Imran Tahir, Henry Davids, Albie Morkel, Jacques Rudolph
India Champions Squad: Shikhar Dhawan, Robin Uthappa(w), Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, Yuvraj Singh(c), Yusuf Pathan, Irfan Pathan, Harbhajan Singh, Piyush Chawla, Vinay Kumar, Varun Aaron, Pawan Negi, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Abhimanyu Mithun, Siddarth Kaul, Stuart Binny
India Champions vs South Africa Champions Live Updates: India's schedule for WCL!
India Champions vs South Africa Champions Live Updates: Following tonight's clash, they will take on the Australian Champions on Saturday and then square off against the England Champions on Sunday. Their final group-stage match will be against the West Indies Champions on Tuesday, 29th July.
India Champions vs South Africa Champions Live Updates: India Champions Probable Playing XI
India Champions vs South Africa Champions Live Updates: India Champions Probable Playing XI - Yuvraj Singh (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu, Suresh Raina, Irfan Pathan, Harbhajan Singh, Piyush Chawla, Stuart Binny, Pawan Negi, Siddarth Kaul.
India Champions vs South Africa Champions Live Updates: South Africa Champions Probable Playing XI!
India Champions vs South Africa Champions Live Updates: South Africa Champions Probable Playing XI - AB de Villiers (c), Hashim Amla, Morne van Wyk (wk), JJ Smuts, Sarel Erwee, Chris Morris, Jean-Paul Duminy, Wayne Parnell, Hardus Viljoen, Duanne Olivier, Aaron Phangiso
India Champions vs South Africa Champions Live Updates: India aim to defend the title!
India Champions vs South Africa Champions Live Updates: After their dramatic title triumph last season, the India Champions return with renewed strength and depth. Their lineup receives a major lift with the addition of Shikhar Dhawan, whose experience and proven record in English conditions add firepower to an already formidable unit. Backed by a host of match-winners and crowd favourites, the team looks well-equipped to defend their crown in the 2025 edition.
India Champions vs South Africa Champions Live Updates: All eyes on ABD!
India Champions vs South Africa Champions Live Updates: South Africa Champions will bank on AB de Villiers’ inventive stroke play and sharp leadership to guide them through. The experienced duo of Richard Levi and Hashim Amla offer stability at the top, setting the stage for a strong start. With the ball, Hardus Viljoen’s pace is expected to pose a threat early, especially if conditions favour seam movement.
India Champions vs South Africa Champions Live Updates IND Champions vs SA Champions: South Africa beat West Indies in bowl-out!
India Champions vs South Africa Champions Live Updates IND Champions vs SA Champions: South Africa Champions head into the clash with momentum on their side after a thrilling victory over West Indies Champions in their opening match. Tasked with chasing a rain-adjusted target of 80 in 11 overs, they stumbled in the final stages, leading to a bowl-out. Under AB de Villiers’ leadership, they held their composure, clinching the shootout 2-0 to begin their tournament on a winning note.
India Champions vs South Africa Champions Live Updates IND Champions vs SA Champions: India full of champions!
India Champions vs South Africa Champions Live Updates IND Champions vs SA Champions: The Indian Champions boast a balanced mix of experience, power, and flair, featuring seasoned campaigners like Yuvraj Singh, Harbhajan Singh, Suresh Raina, Irfan Pathan, and Robin Uthappa. Backed by the likes of Yusuf Pathan, Ambati Rayudu, Stuart Binny, Gurkeerat Mann, and a strong bowling unit including Siddharth Kaul, Piyush Chawla, and Varun Aaron, the squad shapes up as one of the most complete line-ups in this year’s competition.
India Champions vs South Africa Champions Live Updates IND Champions vs SA Champions: India boycott Pakistan in WCL!
India Champions vs South Africa Champions Live Updates IND Champions vs SA Champions: The Indian Champions cancelled their opening clash with Pakistan Champions due to political tensions. The Indian players opted to boycott the fixture, leading to the match being called off.
India Champions vs South Africa Champions Live Updates IND Champions vs SA Champions: Hello and welcome!
India Champions vs South Africa Champions Live Updates: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of India Champions vs South Africa Champions from Northamption.