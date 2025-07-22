India Champions vs South Africa Champions Live Updates: All eyes on ABD as the Proteas challenge IND Champions

India Champions vs South Africa Champions Live Updates IND Champion vs SA Champions: The Indian Champions will start their campaign against AB de Villiers' side after their opening fixture against the Pakistan Champions was cancelled due to political tensions. Indian players boycotted the encounter. Flamboyant Yuvraj Singh, who played a pivotal role in India's 2007 T20 World Cup and 2011 ODI World Cup, will lead the defending champions at WCL as his team is compared with some serious match winners in Shikhar Dhawan, Robin Uthappa, Suresh Raina, Harbhajan and the Pathan brothers - Irfan and Yusuf....Read More

South Africa Champions enter the contest riding high on confidence following their dramatic win over the West Indies Champions in the tournament opener. Chasing a revised target of 80 in 11 overs after rain interruptions, the Proteas faltered late in the innings, forcing a bowl-out. Led by AB de Villiers, they held their nerve in the tie-breaker, sealing a 2-0 win and kicking off their campaign on a high. Currently at the second spot in the points table following their bowl-out victory, South Africa possesses early momentum. Yet consistency remains vital in this round-robin format, and they face stiff competition from India on Tuesday.

Yuvraj Singh shared his team’s enthusiasm and determination ahead of their title defence, calling the World Championship of Legends one of the most exciting tournaments in cricket. He noted the fierce competition with legends from across the globe in action and stated that the India Champions are fully focused on reclaiming the trophy.

After South Africa Champions, Yuvraj Singh and Co. will next take on Australia (Saturday), England (Sunday), and the West Indies (July 29).

Squads:

South Africa Champions Squad: Richard Levi, Hashim Amla, AB de Villiers(c), Sarel Erwee, Jean-Paul Duminy, JJ Smuts, Morne van Wyk(w), Wayne Parnell, Chris Morris, Hardus Viljoen, Duanne Olivier, Aaron Phangiso, Dane Vilas, Imran Tahir, Henry Davids, Albie Morkel, Jacques Rudolph

India Champions Squad: Shikhar Dhawan, Robin Uthappa(w), Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, Yuvraj Singh(c), Yusuf Pathan, Irfan Pathan, Harbhajan Singh, Piyush Chawla, Vinay Kumar, Varun Aaron, Pawan Negi, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Abhimanyu Mithun, Siddarth Kaul, Stuart Binny