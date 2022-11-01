Home / Cricket / India chief selector Chetan Sharma opens up on non-selection of Prithvi Shaw and Sarfaraz Khan

India chief selector Chetan Sharma opens up on non-selection of Prithvi Shaw and Sarfaraz Khan

cricket
Updated on Nov 01, 2022 08:53 AM IST

Amid rising criticism on social media over the team selection and his snub, BCCI chief selector Chetan Sharma broke his silence on Shaw's absence.

Chetan Sharma; Prithvi Shaw
Chetan Sharma; Prithvi Shaw
ByHT Sports Desk

Several players have been rested for the upcoming T20I series against New Zealand which will begin shortly after the T20 World Cup as BCCI revealed the squad for the three-match affair that will begin from November 18 onwards. However, Prithvi Shaw was once again ignored by the selectors, despite his run-scoring spree in the domestic circuit. Amid rising criticism on social media over the team selection and his snub, BCCI chief selector Chetan Sharma broke his silence on Shaw's absence.

With two mainstay openers in Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul being rested from the series, Shaw was expected to be picked, especially after his rampaging form in domestic cricket. His most recent exploits being in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy where he scored 285 runs in seven matches at 47.50 and at a strike rate of 191.27. However, much to his misfortune, he was excluded again.

ALSO READ: 'Still no Prithvi Shaw, what a shame this is. Robbed again': BCCI slammed for India's T20I selection call for NZ series

After the squad announcement for the four series, Chetan was asked about Shaw's snub from the T20I contest and he explained saying that the selectors are ensuring that the players in the fray at present get equal chances and assured that the youngster will soon earn a call up.

“We are basically looking for Prithvi (Shaw). We are in constant touch with Prithvi. He is going well. He is doing nothing wrong at all. The thing is that we have to see whether the guys who are playing are also getting their chances. He will definitely get his chance. Selectors are in constant touch with Prithvi. He will get his chances very soon,” he said.

In the T20I series, Shubman Gill and Ishan Kishan were picked as the openers while in the ODIs, Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul and Shikhar Dhawan will remain the primary choices

Get Latest Cricket Newsand Cricket Schedulealong with updates on the T20 World Cup. Also get T20 World Cup 2022 Schedule, Points Tableand Cricket Live Scoreof ongoing matches.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

Topics
chetan sharma prithvi shaw indian cricket team sarfaraz khan + 2 more
chetan sharma prithvi shaw indian cricket team sarfaraz khan + 1 more

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, November 01, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out