India coach breaks silence on Nitish Kumar Reddy’s recovery progress ahead of 4th T20I: 'He did all his work that…'

Team India bowling coach Morne Morkel has provided a crucial update on Nitish Kumar Reddy's fitness ahead of the fourth T20I against Australia. The young all-rounder was ruled out of the first three T20Is after sustaining a left quadriceps injury, which he sustained during the second ODI against Australia in Adelaide. Nitish Kumar Reddy missed the first three T20Is against Australia.(AFP)

Morkel shared an encouraging update on Reddy’s recovery, confirming that the youngster has started taking part in all three aspects — fielding, batting, and bowling. However, a final decision on his return will be made after the assessment is concluded.

“Yes, he did all his work that was needed or expected of him today, fielding, batting, bowling, and he ticked all of that. So we will find out now, after the assessment, where he is at," Morkel told the reporters.

Earlier, Reddy had complained of neck spasms while recovering from his left quadriceps injury, which ruled him out of the first three T20Is.

“Nitish Kumar Reddy has been ruled out for the first three T20Is. The all-rounder, who was recovering from his left quadriceps injury sustained during the second ODI in Adelaide, complained of neck spasms, which has impacted his recovery and mobility. The BCCI Medical Team is monitoring his progress,” said the BCCI in a post on its X handle.

Meanwhile, India made three changes to their playing XI for the third T20I, which worked well for them as they bounced back in the series to make it 1-1. It will be interesting to see whether Nitish gets a chance in the XI if he gets fit in time for the clash.

“Need to have options available”: Morkel

Morkel emphasised the importance of flexibility and experimentation in team selection, noting that trying players in different roles helps identify what works best under pressure and ensures the side remains adaptable across various match situations.

"You need to have options available. I think every team, if you look across the world, is playing around with options," he said adding that unless they experiment, they would never know what works on a given day.

"...I think in this game you need to be adaptable. You need to know where certain players can give you options in different roles. And if you are not going to try those roles and see how they handle the pressure in those situations, you are never going to know," Morkel added.

India and Australia are set to face off in the fourth T20I at Carrara Oval in Queensland on Thursday, November 6. With the series level at 1-1 following a rain-affected opener in Canberra, both teams will be eager to take the lead in what has been a tightly contested battle so far.