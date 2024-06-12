India coach sheds light on how Hardik Pandya regained bowling rhythm: ‘…it would have been a little worrisome’

India all-rounder Hardik Pandya has silenced his critics and once again got the fans' love back after his impressive performances with the ball in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2024. A few weeks back, Hardik was struggling with form in the IPL 2024, and the backlash from the fans about his appointment as Mumbai Indians captain made things worse for them. However, with a change of outfit, Hardik has returned to his best with the ball in India's blues. India's Hardik Pandya has been in good form with the ball in T20 World Cup.(AP)

The flamboyant all-rounder was under the scanners ahead of the T20 World Cup. Under his captaincy, Hardik finished at the bottom of the points table and failed to get going with the bat (216 runs) and ball (11 wickets). His fitness has also been a talking point for the last couple of years, as his frequent injuries have hurt India's balance.

Meanwhile, he returned to the Indian team and proved his worth once again in the major ICC event. He has picked five wickets in two matches but, with the bat, had a forgettable outing against Pakistan - 7 runs off 12 balls.

Team India bowling coach Paras Mhambrey talked about Hardik's low phase in the IPL 2024.

“One thing I’m sure about is that he has confidence in his ability. Sometimes there’s no rhythm in a tournament, despite trying repeatedly. It takes time. I think that was a phase [in the IPL] where the rhythm was missing,” Mhambrey told media on the eve of the India vs USA fixture in New York.

Mhambrey lauded Hardik for his work ethic, as he kept working hard, which is now resulting in better performance.

“Had he not worked on that, it would have been a little worrisome. But one thing was, for sure, that his work ethic was going on the same as before. So, if that is going on with him then after one or two matches, the bowler finds the rhythm," he added.

The bowling coach further talked about Hardik's dedication and how he worked in the nets to get his rhythm back.

“Because he has done a lot of bowling, he has a lot of understanding about his bowling. So, he was sure that if his work ethic was going on, he was bowling in the nets regularly then everything would fall in place. And you can see, what he’s doing now as a bowler,” he added.