India coaches Ravi Shastri, Arun, Sridhar all confirmed Covid positive

The RT-PCR test results for India head coach Ravi Shastri and two of his close contacts, bowling coach Bharat Arun and fielding coach R Sridhar have returned positive for Covid. The three as well as the other close contact, team physio Nitin Patel whose results came negative, will remain in isolation for a period of 10 days. They will miss the rest of the tour.

It is learnt Shastri developed symptoms on Saturday after which he underwent lateral flow tests, which returned a positive result. Although no one from India’s playing squad have been deemed close contacts, all of them have undergone RT PCR tests as a precautionary measure and the results are awaited. The entire squad underwent another round of lateral flow tests before the final day’s play on Monday. All came negative and then they left for the Oval.

The Indian team is scheduled to travel to Manchester on Tuesday for the final Test starting on September 10. The travel plans will be dictated by their Covid test results.

The ongoing series is being played under relatively relaxed guidelines for Covid-19 after the UK government eased all social distancing norms for the public in July. No bio-secure bubbles have been created, and the players have been allowed to move freely, even go to restaurants where the staff has had double vaccination. The Indian team members had attended Shastri’s book launch function before the Oval Test where outsiders were allowed to mingle freely with the squad.