India cricketers wear black armbands in ICC Champions Trophy semi-final vs Australia; BCCI reveals why

The Rohit Sharma-led Indian cricket team on Tuesday took the field in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 first semi-final against Australia at the Dubai International Stadium, wearing black armbands in the memory and honour of domestic cricket legend Padmakar Shivalkar, who passed away due to age-related illness. India captain Rohit Sharma, wearing a black armband, shakes hands with Australia's Steve Smith(REUTERS)

"In honour of the late Shri Padmakar Shivalkar, Team India is wearing black arm bands today," said BCCI in a statement moments before the start of play.

Shivalkar was one of the finest spinners who did not get to play for India, as he played in the era of greats like Bishan Singh Bedi. He was 84 and breathed his last in Mumbai on Monday (March 3).

Who was Padmakar Shivalkar?

A dominant force in the Ranji Trophy, Shivalkar played 124 first-class matches, claiming an impressive 589 wickets at an outstanding average of 19.69. His ability to deceive batters with his flight, accuracy and turn made him one of the finest spinners in Indian domestic cricket. He delivered one of the most memorable performances in Ranji Trophy history, taking 8 for 16 and 5 for 18 in the 1972–73 final, leading Mumbai (then Bombay) to a resounding victory over Tamil Nadu.

Shivalkar was widely admired for his remarkable control over line and length, his ability to extract sharp turn even on unresponsive pitches, and his steadfast consistency. His bowling had a finesse and guile that troubled even the best batters of his time. His longevity in the game was a testament to his resilience and passion, as he continued to outfox batsmen well into his late forties.

Despite never representing India in international cricket as his era coincided with that of fellow left-arm spinner and legend Bishan Singh Bedi, Shivalkar’s immense contributions to Indian cricket were formally recognized when he was honoured by the BCCI with the prestigious Col. C. K. Nayudu Lifetime Achievement Award in 2017.