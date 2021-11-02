‘India don’t look like a side that can play without fear. They’re timid': Former New Zealand pacer Simon Doull

Former New Zealand pacer and now renowned broadcaster Simon Doull termed India a ‘timid' side and said it doesn't look like that the Virat Kohli-led team ‘can play without fear’. Doull's comments came after India were sent on the brink by a crashing defeat to New Zealand in their second Super 12, Group 2 match of T20 World Cup 2021 in Dubai.

“India were timid, and they don’t look like a side that can play without fear at the moment and that is one of the big things,” Doull told Star Sports.

India, who lost to Pakistan in their opening encounter by 10 wickets, were once again outplayed but this time by New Zealand. Batting first, India's run rate rarely crossed 5 runs per over and despite batting full 20 overs, they ended with a paltry total of 110.

New Zealand knocked the target off with more than five overs and 8 wickets in hand. The heavy defeat to New Zealand meant India's net run rate took a beating and they now need a miracle or two to stand a chance to qualify for the semi-finals.

This was India's third straight defeat to New Zealand in T20 World Cups and their eighth loss to the Kiwis in 11 encounters in World Cups across formats. India have a particularly poor record against New Zealand when it comes to ICC tournaments. Doull believes the Blackcaps know the ‘recipe’ to beat India.

"For New Zealand, It’s a great bounce back. I think New Zealand had the confidence to beat India. When you continuously beat a side in the tournament, it gives you that confidence. They know the recipe to beat them.

“To me, that’s what it takes to win these games. New Zealand were spot on. Trent Boult up front was brilliant, Adam Milne has come back and Ish Sodhi has now got 19 wickets in T20Is against India. They have fallen away time and again,” Doull said.

India's hopes of qualifying for the semi-finals hang by a thread. They need a number of factors to go their way. Firstly, they have to ensure they beat Afghanistan, Scotland, and Namibia by huge margins, which to be honest, is not beyond them but it still doesn't guarantee them a spot in the last four. They would need Afghanistan to beat New Zealand and hope their run rate gets better than the Mohammad Nabi-led side.

India will take on Afghanistan on Wednesday.