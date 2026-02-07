India drop the ball on Sanju Samson after Ishan Kishan earns trust; Bumrah ruled out as BCCI drops 'health' update

The management had hinted at the possibility during the warm-up game against South Africa at the DY Patil Stadium on Thursday, but put an end to the debate on Saturday when India took the field against the USA in their T20 World Cup opener at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Mohammed Siraj, left, and Sanju Samson during a warm-up session before the start of the T20 World Cup 2026 cricket match between India and USA (PTI)

Having failed to impress the decision-makers, Sanju Samson was axed, with Ishan Kishan named as the opener for the Group A clash.

Samson had been assured the opening role when the selectors announced the T20 World Cup squad last December, but the wicketkeeper-batter managed just 46 runs in five innings in the pre-tournament home series against New Zealand in January, including a golden duck.

IND vs USA T20 World Cup LIVE Score

Ishan, meanwhile, forced his way back into contention after a stunning Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, while also benefiting from a shift in the selectors’ thinking around the batting line-up. He impressed at the top of the order against New Zealand, scoring over 200 runs to finish as the second-highest run-getter in the series, which included a century in the final match.

Having earned the management’s trust, Ishan was preferred over Samson for the USA opener.

Why is Jasprit Bumrah not in the playing XI? India were without their premier fast bowler due to illness, as confirmed by captain Suryakumar Yadav at the toss.

The BCCI later issued a statement on Bumrah’s condition. “Jasprit Bumrah was unavailable for selection for India’s opening T20 World Cup fixture against the USA due to illness. The BCCI medical team is closely monitoring his condition,” it read.

In his absence, Mohammed Siraj was drafted into the XI. The right-arm pacer is making his first T20I appearance in 18 months, having last played in July 2024. Siraj was added to the World Cup squad at the eleventh hour after Hrshit Rana was ruled out injured on Friday.

The USA won the toss and opted to bowl.