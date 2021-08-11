India, England docked WTC points for slow over-rate

India and England were docked two WTC points each and slapped with a fine of 40% for maintaining slow over-rate in the first Test match at Trent Bridge in Nottingham, announced ICC on Wednesday.

Under the new point system of WTC 2, both teams are supposed to get four points in case of a drawn Test but India and England currently have two points each despite the Nottingham Test ending in a draw as two points from their accounts were deducted by ICC for slow over-rate.

"Both the teams now have two points each in the ICC World Test Championship 2021-23 standings heading into the second Test at Lord's.

Apart from the point deduction, hosts England were also fined 40% of their match fee for slow over-rate while Virat Kohli's India were also penalised 40% by match referee Chris Broad," ICC said in a release.

With the game evenly poised, both teams were left frustrated on the final day as the game was called off without a ball being bowled.

The two teams will now clash in the second Test at Lord's on Thursday, 12 August and will hope to put a win against their names in the ICC World Test Championship table.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON