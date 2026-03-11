India face big reset for 2028 after T20 World Cup win: Gambhir-Agarkar tenure calls, new captain, and Sooryavanshi push
Indian cricket could be staring at a significant reset in T20Is ahead of the packed 2028 calendar, which includes the Olympics and then the T20 World Cup.
India cemented their status as a white-ball powerhouse yet again on Sunday after dismantling New Zealand to clinch the T20 World Cup for the second successive time and the third time overall. The triumph also marked India’s fourth multi-nation white-ball title in a row, following their victories in the 2025 Champions Trophy and the 2025 Asia Cup.
India have been particularly dominant in the T20I format. Across the last two T20 World Cups and the Asia Cup, they have lost just one match, winning 23 of their last 24 games.
Yet even as the celebrations continue, attention will soon shift to the ODI format after IPL 2026, with the next 50-over World Cup scheduled for 2027 in South Africa. Beyond that, however, Indian cricket could be staring at a significant reset in the T20I format ahead of the packed 2028 calendar, which includes cricket’s Olympic return in July and a T20 World Cup in October-November.
So where do India go from here with their T20I planning?
Gambhir–Agarkar era: key decisions ahead
One of the most significant decisions shaping India’s next T20I cycle will concern the future of the selection committee.
Chief selector Ajit Agarkar has been central to several bold calls during his tenure, often backing tough selections even when they went against the grain of the selection panel, and at times the preferences of head coach Gautam Gambhir. Agarkar has overseen India’s white-ball resurgence since the 2023 ODI World Cup, but his extended tenure ends in June 2026 following last year’s extension after the 2024 T20 World Cup.
The BCCI will therefore have to identify a successor who aligns with Gambhir’s philosophy and the current direction of the Indian set-up.
Gambhir’s own future could also come into focus soon. His contract runs until the end of the 2027 ODI World Cup. While the coach has openly expressed his desire to guide India to Olympic gold in 2028, the proximity of the next T20 World Cup, just months after the Games, may compel the BCCI to consider extending his tenure.
Ultimately, much will depend on how the board structures its long-term planning.
Suryakumar: captaincy and longevity
India’s current T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav made it clear after the final that he has no immediate plans to step away from the format. The 35-year-old said both the 2028 Olympics and the next T20 World Cup remain firmly on his radar.
However, Indian cricket’s recent selection philosophy suggests longevity cannot be taken for granted.
After the heartbreak of the 2023 ODI World Cup, both Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli had spoken about targeting the 2027 ODI World Cup. Yet the management prioritised team balance and future planning - Shubman Gill was named the new captain, while the two senior batters were asked to prove their commitment.
Suryakumar could face a similar reality. By the time the next T20 World Cup arrives, he will be 37, and if his batting returns dip, even his place in the squad may come under scrutiny.
Who could be the next captain?
India had already explored a succession plan last year with Gill being groomed for leadership. However, his inconsistent T20I form forced the management to reconsider that pathway.
Recent World Cup hero Sanju Samson has generated fresh buzz around the captaincy debate after his dramatic impact in the latter half of the tournament. Yet the BCCI is unlikely to rush into handing him the role.
Another candidate remains Hardik Pandya, who was widely regarded as Rohit’s successor in the format and has already led an IPL franchise to a title.
The selectors could also produce a surprise option. Shreyas Iyer, who has led three IPL franchises to finals, including one title, may emerge as a contender if he produces another strong IPL season.
An outside candidate is Tilak Varma, who has quietly built leadership credentials through India A assignments and the Emerging Teams Asia Cup.
The Vaibhav Sooryavanshi dilemma
Perhaps the most intriguing storyline heading into the next T20I cycle concerns Vaibhav Sooryavanshi.
The 14-year-old prodigy from Bihar has captured global attention since smashing a record-breaking IPL century last season. His stunning 175 off 80 balls in the Under-19 World Cup final only intensified calls to fast-track him into the national side, with comparisons to Sachin Tendulkar already surfacing.
However, the next IPL season could prove decisive. The second year in the league is often the toughest for young players as opponents begin to study and target their weaknesses. IPL 2026 will therefore be a critical test of how the youngster handles tactical adjustments, pressure and the growing spotlight. If he produces another standout campaign, the debate over his inclusion in the Indian side could quickly gain momentum
