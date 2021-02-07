IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cricket / Ravi Shastri congratulates Joe Root for his record double ton, BCCI shares video
India head coach (R) congratulates England captain Joe Root for his double hundred(Screengrab/BCCI video)
India head coach (R) congratulates England captain Joe Root for his double hundred(Screengrab/BCCI video)
cricket

Ravi Shastri congratulates Joe Root for his record double ton, BCCI shares video

In a video shared by BCCI on its official Twitter handle, Shastri can be seen going up to Root to say a few words and compliment the England skipper for scoring his fifth double ton.
READ FULL STORY
ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 11:31 AM IST

Before the start of play on day three of the ongoing first Test, India coach Ravi Shastri on Sunday congratulated England skipper Joe Root for scoring a double-ton.

In a video shared by BCCI on its official Twitter handle, Shastri can be seen going up to Root to say a few words and compliment the England skipper for scoring his fifth double ton.

"#TeamIndia Head Coach @RaviShastriOf ccongratulates @root66 on his double ton before start of play on Day 3," BCCI wrote as the caption.


After the play started on day three, Jasprit Bumrah and Ravichandran Ashwin picked one wicket each as England was bowled out for 578. Bumrah and Ashwin finished with three wickets each while Root was the top-scorer for England as he played a knock of 218.

On Saturday, Root added another feather to his illustrious cap as he became the first batsman in the history of Test cricket to score a double century in his 100th Test.

WATCH | Mohammed Siraj grabs Kuldeep Yadav by the neck, video goes viral

Root achieved the feat in the first Test against India at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Saturday. During the course of this innings, Root also registered the highest score for a player playing in his 100th Test.

Root broke the record of former Pakistan skipper Inzamam-ul-Haq to achieve this feat. He also surpassed Mike Gatting (207) to post the highest individual score for an English batsman in India. Root has now scored five double centuries in Test cricket; only Wally Hammond has posted more for England (7).

England all-rounder Ben Stokes on Saturday heaped praise on his captain Root, saying he plays the spin best among all English batters.

"He makes us all feel pretty rubbish, how easy he makes batting look. I was quite surprised he run down the wicket and scored the six to bring out the double. He is in phenomenal form, just making things look very very easy. The way he dominates spin is incredible to watch. I do not think we had an England batsman ever who plays spin like he does. He got an answer and an option to everything thrown at him. He is just a delight to watch at the moment," Stokes said in a virtual press conference after the conclusion of play on day 2.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
india vs england joe root india coach ravi shastri
app
Close
Live
IND vs ENG 1st Test Day 3 Live (BCCI)(BCCI)
IND vs ENG 1st Test Day 3 Live (BCCI)(BCCI)
cricket

IND vs ENG 1st Test Day 3 Live: Pujara, Kohli resume post Lunch

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 07, 2021 12:16 PM IST
India vs England Live Score, 1st Test, Day 3: Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara resumed after Lunch with India under pressure with early wickets. Jofra Archer dismissed both Indian openers. England were bowled out for 578. Follow live score and updates of IND vs ENG.
READ FULL STORY
Rishabh Pant missed two chances during England's first innings. (Getty Images)
Rishabh Pant missed two chances during England's first innings. (Getty Images)
cricket

Rishabh Pant slips up again, misses easy stumping chance off R Ashwin: WATCH

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 07, 2021 11:42 AM IST
  • Jack Leach was almost a foot outside his crease, but Pant failed to collect the ball, leaving Ashwin in total disarray.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Wasim Jaffer and Kuldeep Yadav
Wasim Jaffer and Kuldeep Yadav
cricket

Wasim Jaffer shares a heartwarming message for Kuldeep Yadav

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 12:08 PM IST
Wasim Jaffer advised Kuldeep Yadav, who last played a Test match for India back in January 2019, not to lose hope and keep believing in his abilities.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Jasprit Bumrah is a key player for India going ahead in the series, reckons Gautam Gambhir. (Getty Images)
Jasprit Bumrah is a key player for India going ahead in the series, reckons Gautam Gambhir. (Getty Images)
cricket

Not sure whether Bumrah should be picked for second Test: Gambhir

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 08:46 AM IST
  • India vs England: Gambhir suggested that it may not be the worst idea for India to rest the fast bowler for the second Test and keep him fresh for the third game – the Day-Night Test match in Ahmedabad.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ezra Moseley died in a road accident. (Getty Images)
Ezra Moseley died in a road accident. (Getty Images)
cricket

Former West Indies pacer Ezra Moseley dies in road accident

ANI, Antigua
PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 11:10 AM IST
  • Moseley, a former fast bowler, played two Test matches against England in 1990 and also nine ODIs between 1990 and 1991.
READ FULL STORY
Close
India head coach (R) congratulates England captain Joe Root for his double hundred(Screengrab/BCCI video)
India head coach (R) congratulates England captain Joe Root for his double hundred(Screengrab/BCCI video)
cricket

WATCH: Ravi Shastri congratulates Joe Root for his record double ton

ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 11:31 AM IST
In a video shared by BCCI on its official Twitter handle, Shastri can be seen going up to Root to say a few words and compliment the England skipper for scoring his fifth double ton.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Mohammed Siraj grabbing Kuldeep Yadav by the back of his neck. (BCCI/Screengrab)
Mohammed Siraj grabbing Kuldeep Yadav by the back of his neck. (BCCI/Screengrab)
cricket

Mohammed Siraj grabs Kuldeep Yadav by the neck, video goes viral: WATCH

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 07, 2021 09:47 AM IST
  • The video is a screengrab of post-stumps scenes in the Indian dressing room, where fast bowler Mohammed Siraj could be seen grabbing wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav by the back of his neck.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File image of Kevin Pietersen. (Getty Images)
File image of Kevin Pietersen. (Getty Images)
cricket

'Highly commendable': Pietersen names India's 'unsung hero' in Test cricket

PTI, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 07, 2021 08:00 AM IST
India vs England: Pietersen said the cricketer is an "unsung hero", who lifted India's spirits on day two of the opening Test against England.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Stuart Broad trains in the nets. (Getty Images)
Stuart Broad trains in the nets. (Getty Images)
cricket

Stuart Broad takes a dig at ICC for 'spirit of cricket' post on Virat Kohli

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 07:53 AM IST
Stuart Broad, who was not included in the England Playing XI for the first Test against India, took a dig at the ICC for their 'spirit of cricket' post on India captain Virat Kohli's gesture towards his England counterpart Joe Root.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ravi Shastri and Virat Kohli having a chat. (Getty Images)
Ravi Shastri and Virat Kohli having a chat. (Getty Images)
cricket

'He has handled that beautifully': Shastri praises Kohli's evolution as captain

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 07:16 AM IST
  • India vs England: Between June 2015 – his first full-time assignment as India captain – and January of 2021, Kohli has evolved into India's most successful Test captain, leading the team to 33 wins.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo of Indian pacer Mohammed Shami.(Twitter)
File photo of Indian pacer Mohammed Shami.(Twitter)
cricket

Shami resumes training, may be available for 3rd Test against England

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 11:05 PM IST
Shami was hit by a short ball from Pat Cummins during India's second innings debacle at Adelaide on December 19.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File image of Tamil Nadu captain Dinesh Karthik plays a shot during the Vijay Hazare Trophy cricket match against Services at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur, (PTI)
File image of Tamil Nadu captain Dinesh Karthik plays a shot during the Vijay Hazare Trophy cricket match against Services at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur, (PTI)
cricket

Vijay Hazare to start from Feb 20; Kolkata, Bengaluru, Indore among venues

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 10:31 PM IST
BCCI secretary Jay Shah on Saturday released the schedule with Surat, Indore, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Jaipur being five of the six venues. Eight Plate Group teams will be playing their matches at various grounds across Tamil Nadu.
READ FULL STORY
Close
India's Ishant Sharma bowls on Day 1 of the first cricket test match between India and England, at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.(PTI)
India's Ishant Sharma bowls on Day 1 of the first cricket test match between India and England, at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.(PTI)
cricket

Ishant Sharma all vintage class in battle with Joe Root

By Sanjjeev K Samyal
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 10:23 PM IST
  • The fast bowler, recalled for his 98th Test after injury forced him out of the Australia tour, was the only one to trouble England’s master batsman.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Amitabh Bachchan and Andrew Flintoff.(PTI/Getty)
Amitabh Bachchan and Andrew Flintoff.(PTI/Getty)
cricket

'This aged well': Flintoff takes a dig at Amitabh Bachchan for old tweet on Root

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 06, 2021 11:32 PM IST
  • Root scored 218 runs in the first innings as England reached a mammoth score of 555/8 after two days of play in the first Test. Root has been getting a lot of plaudits for his batting and even an old tweet from Indian acting legend Amitabh Bachchan has resurfaced.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP