India honest, their approach is nationalistic: Ramiz Raja identifies big difference between India and Pakistan - Watch

cricket

Updated: Jan 13, 2020 16:14 IST

2019 was a great year for Indian cricket, they dominated world cricket across all the three formats. Led by Virat Kohli, the side finished the year as the number 1 Test unit. They were consistent in both the ODIs as well as T20Is and perhaps the biggest reason behind this prolific run was the emergence of fast bowlers, who had the pedigree to run through opposition batting orders.

Speaking about the same, former Pakistan captain Ramiz Raja hailed the mindset change of Indian cricket for sparking this revolution.

ALSO READ: ‘There’s no comparison’: Gambhir on Kohli vs Smith in white-ball cricket

“Indian cricket had this passion of looking at fast bowlers who could bowl like Pakistan quicks. The entire country chased this ambition and it bore fruits,” Ramiz told in a talk show.

He also spoke about how the entire administration system in India underwent a change and how people with passion and vision for the game were made in-charge of taking decisions.

“ India were honest in changing the system and not only the top tier but even at the lower levels. In Pakistan, no ex-cricketer is allowed to enter associations as people believe they will create a hindrance. If you do not get honesty and nationalism, you will not be able to find players. India’s approach is nationalistic while running the system and the result is for all to see,” he further added.

He also spoke about the inconsistency in Pakistan cricket and said that the people involved were not driven enough. “Unless you involve people who love the game and who are passionate about the game, things will remain the same. There will be one good season and two poor one,” Ramiz said.