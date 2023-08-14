India humbled at Lauderhill: Full list of records broken as West Indies cruise to historic series win

India had started off their five-match series against the West Indies as firm favourites but the beleaguered two-time T20 World Cup champions ended up giving their fans a reason to smile just days after missing out on qualification to the 2023 World Cup. The West Indies' 2-0 lead was cut down in emphatic fashion by India but the Caribbean side were dominant in the decisive fifth T20I and thus recorded their first bilateral series win over the powerhouse team since 2017. India had never lost a five-match T20I series before(AP)

India had scored 165/9 batting first with Suryakumar Yadav scoring 61 off 45. India then dismissed opener Kyle Mayers early. However, Mayers' opening partner Brandon King and Nicholas Pooran then shut the door on the visitors and all but took West Indies past the finishing line. Pooran fell on 47 off 35 balls, thus ending the partnership on 107 off 72, after which King and Shai Hope got the West Indies to the finish line. The pair put up an unbeaten 52 off 28 balls for the third wicket with King ending the match on 85 off 55 balls while Hope was on 22 off 13.

While this was West Indies's first series win against India since 2017, it has to be noted that the last victory for them was in a one-off T20I match. The last time the West Indies beat India in a series involving more than two matches was in 2016. Even then, only one of those two matches could be played, with the other being washed off. This means that in practical terms, this is West Indies' first-ever T20I series win against India when more than one match could be played. In that regard, this is also West Indies' first series win against India in any format for series in which more than one match could be played since an ODI rubber in 2006.

For India, this is the first time they have lost a five-match T20I series to any side. They have previously beaten New Zealand 5-0 in 2020 away from home, England 3-2 at home in 2022 and the West Indies 4-1 in 2022 away from home. They also drew 2-2 against South Africa in 2022 at home. It is also India’s first bilateral T20 series defeat since they went down by 2-1 on the Sri Lanka tour in 2021. Between then and the start of this tour, they had won 11 of the 12 two-team series, the only exception being the 2-2 draw against SA last year.

Pooran and King reign

Nicholas Pooran had been consistently destructive in the series, with the two matches that India won being the only ones in which he didn't disturb the scorers too much. He won player of the series after scoring a total of 184 runs in the five matches. This is also the third highest run tally for any player in a T20I series against India. Above him is Colin Munro's tally of 178 from when New Zealand's tour of the country in 2020. Pooran himself leads the list with the 184 runs he scored during West Indies' tour of India in 2022. King scored 173 in the series, which is the fourth highest on that list above England captain Jos Buttler's 172 which he put up during their tour of India in 2021.

King's 85 not out is the fourth highest individual score in a successful run chase against India. The retired Alex Hales' unbeaten 86 in England's 10-wicket win over India in last year's T20 World Cup semi-final is third above which is Glenn Maxwell's 113 not out for Australia in Bengaluru in 2019. Evin Lewis' whirlwind 125 not out in Kingston in 2017 tops the list.

