New York [US], : Ahead of his side's clash against India in the T20 World Cup 2024, Ireland head coach Heinrich Malan showered praise on the opponents and said that the 'Men in Blues' are an experienced side. "India is an experienced side": Ireland coach Malan before taking Men in Blues in T20 WC 2024

Speaking at the pre-match press conference, Malan said that they will look to find a few areas in the Indian side that they can exploit.

"We've really had a nice opportunity to prepare and try and control some areas that we feel like we can control and part of that is making sure we do our preparation and our planning. India is an experienced side, which means there's a lot of dots and a lot of information out there. So hopefully we can look to find a couple of areas we can try and exploit," Malan was quoted by ICC as saying.

He added that they will try to play consistent and good cricket in the T20 World Cup 2024.

"It's not necessarily just about the World Cup or playing against India or any one of the top sides you know we try and put a process in place and a system and a structure in place that we can play consistent, good cricket. Hopefully, if we do follow the process and we've shown over a period that we can play a good brand of cricket and if we do that well over time like I've said - we've shown then you know we can beat the top sides and then it becomes you know part of what we do as opposed to it happening every now and again," he added.

Ireland has been placed in Group A of the marquee event alongwith USA, Canada, Ireland, and Pakistan. They will start their campaign in the T20 World Cup 2024 against India at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York on Wednesday.

Ireland Squad: Paul Stirling , Mark Adair, Ross Adair, Andrew Balbirnie, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Graham Hume, Josh Little, Barry McCarthy, Neil Rock, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker, Ben White, Craig Young.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.