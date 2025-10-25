When will Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma play again for India after rolling back the years in Sydney? Find out exact dates

India is obsessed with their cricketing heroes. For the fans, there has been no bigger name than Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma in the last decade and a half. With both stars now approaching the dusk of their career, the fans wait even more eagerly to watch them. Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli run between the wickets during the third one-day international.(AFP)

India’s ODI stint for the Australia tour is now over, with the series won by the hosts by a 2-1 margin. While there will be disappointment about losing the series, the Ro-Ko fans will be happy as they have seen their icons bat to the best of their abilities, especially in the last match.

The action in the tour now shifts to the shortest format of international cricket. India will now be playing Australia in a five-match T20I series, with the opener being held at the Manuka Oval in Canberra. However, both Rohit and Kohli have retired from the format and hence will not be seen in action during the series.

So, the question now arises in the minds of the fans of Kohli and Rohit as to when they would be able to see the duo in action next. As they only play in the ODI format, their fans will have to wait and mark the next match in the format to see them in action.

Rohit, Kohli’s next match

Notably, the next ODI series for India is against South Africa. It will be a three-match series, and the action will take place in India. The first of these three matches will be played at Ranchi on the 30th of November. For the next two games, the action will shift to Raipur and then Visakhapatnam on the 3rd and 6th of December, respectively.

The ODI series against the Proteas will be important for the Indian team in the build-up to the World Cup 2027. Shubman Gill has just taken over the team in the format and will be looking to get more acquainted with his team and players during the series. The face-off against South Africa will allow Gill further time to tactically adjust to his ODI team.