News / Cricket / India legend Sachin Tendulkar arrives in Ayodhya to attend Ram Mandir inauguration ceremony

India legend Sachin Tendulkar arrives in Ayodhya to attend Ram Mandir inauguration ceremony

ByHT Sports Desk
Jan 22, 2024 10:47 AM IST

The temple trust has invited a total of 500 guests for the consecration ceremony at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple

Legendary India cricketer Sachin Tendulkar has arrived in Ayodhya for the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of Ram Lalla. Other notable sportspersons at the venue are Indian shuttler Saina Nehwal, former cricketers Anil Kumble and Venkatesh Prasad, and Indian Olympic Association president PT Usha. World Cup-winning captains Kapil Dev and MS Dhoni, India greats Sourav Ganguly, Virendra Sehwag and Indian cricket coach Rahul Dravid.

Former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar(AFP)
Members of the present Indian cricket team Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin, who were in Hyderabad, gearing up for the upcoming five-match Test series against England, starting January 25, will also attend the historic ceremony. The Indian team had arrived in Hyderabad on Saturday where the captain was spotted having his first training session as well on Sunday.

Former India women's cricket team captain Mithali Raj was also present at the inauguration ceremony. She said: “I feel what one feels when they are at a very religious place...We all wanted this for a very long time and I feel it is a calling to be here on this big occasion. It's a celebration and we are all happy to be here and be part of the celebration.”

The temple trust has invited a total of 500 guests for the consecration ceremony at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple, which includes politicians, actors, sports stars and industrialists. Other sportspersons on the list includes Weightlifter Karnam Malleswari, footballer Kalyan Chaube, long-distance runner Kavita Raut Tungar and paralympic javelin thrower Devendra Jhanjadia have received an invitation as have women, shuttlers Saina Nehwal and PV Sindhu and her trainer Pullela Gopichand.

ALSO READ: ‘Jai Shri Ram’: South Africa cricketer Keshav Maharaj's wish on Ram Mandir inauguration in Ayodhya

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will begin the proceedings of the grand ceremony on Monday, marking the completion of an event likely to play a key role in the electoral narrative in general elections later this year.

“Immersed in devotion, the prana pratishtha ceremony at Shri Ram Janmabhoomi in Ayodhya will be graced by the majestic mangal dhwani at 10am. Witness over 50 exquisite instruments from different states come together for this auspicious occasion, resonating for nearly two hours,” said the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, overseeing the construction of the temple.

