India Legends vs Australia Legends Live Score: Focus on Sachin in historic IND L vs AUS L Road Safety World Series semis

India Legends vs Australia Legends Live Score: Led by Sachin Tendulkar, India Legends face Australia Legends in Raipur. Follow here Road Safety World Series 2022 1st Semi Final, IND L vs AUS L Live Cricket Score and Updates.
India Legends vs Australia Legends, Road Safety World Series 2022 Semi-Final Live Cricket Score and Updates: India Legends take on Australia Legends in the first semi-final of the Road Safety World Series 2022, at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur, on Wednesday. Both sides have a historic rivalry in international cricket and the former players will be aiming to keep that going. Captained by Sachin Tendulkar, India Legends have had an unbeaten run so far. Meanwhile, Australia, captained by Shane Watson, have lost only one match during their campaign. Watson is also the leading run-scorer in the tournament with 209 runs from four fixtures. The tournament has been hard-hit by rain with three matches getting abandoned. Other than India and Australia, Sri Lanka, West Indies are the other teams to make it through to the semi-finals.
Sep 28, 2022 05:39 PM IST
India Legends vs Australia Legends, Road Safety World Series Live, Semi-final: Batting leaderboard
AUS L captain Watson currently leads the pack with most runs in the ongoing tournament, having hammered 209 runs in four games. He is followed by West Indies' Smith (189), Sri Lanka's Dilshan (174) and Munaweera (145), Van Wyk (116) of South Africa. Binny of India is sixth with 100 runs in two games.
Sep 28, 2022 05:11 PM IST
India Legends vs Australia Legends, Road Safety World Series Live, Semi-final: Hello and good evening everyone!
Hello and good evening everyone! Welcome to our live coverage of today's Road Safety World Series semi-final match between India Legends and Australia Legends, at Raipur. Stay tuned for some exciting cricket folks!