India maintain iron grip on top spot in ICC rankings in limited overs, but slip to fourth in latest Test rankings

India continue to dominate the white-ball format rankings in men’s cricket after the latest update to the ICC world rankings, holding onto their top spot in both ODIs and T20Is. This comes after a year of solid success in both formats, which has seen the Indian team lift the T20 World Cup in North America and the West Indies in 2024, before clinching the ICC Champions Trophy held in Pakistan and the UAE earlier this year. India's success in the ICC Champions Trophy helps them hold the top spot in the ICC ODI rankings.(ANI)

However, it’s less positive news for India in the Test rankings, where they slipped a position and are now fourth. Australia continue to hold top spot in the Test rankings, as defending champions of the World Test Championships and due an appearance in a second successive final at the marquee event at Lord’s in June this year. Their opponents, South Africa, also slipped one spot into third, with the biggest gainers being England, who have leapfrogged India and South Africa into second position under the captaincy of Ben Stokes.

The T20I rankings see India maintain their grip at the top in a historic year, one which has seen as many as 100 teams in the global rankings. The ICC’s new rule sees any national team with a minimum of eight T20I matches having a ranking, India leading the charge here on 271 points, nine points ahead of second-placed Australia. India’s dominance in the format has seen them lose only four T20I matches since the start of 2024, winning 29, including an unbeaten campaign at the T20 World Cup.

India lose ground in Test rankings

India’s concerning slip in the Test rankings follows after a first series defeat at home in over a decade, being whitewashed 3-0 by New Zealand in an historic upset. This was followed by a 3-1 series loss on the tour of Australia, a pair of series results that saw India miss the WTC finals from a position of strength, while also compromising rating points in the Test rankings. India are now 21 points behind ranking leaders Australia.

In the ODI lists, India’s dominance in recent ODI events has seen them win 15 matches with only a singular loss, albeit in the biggest match of the set in the World Cup final. Sri Lanka are surprise gainers, up to fourth place despite their non-involvement in the Champions Trophy, overtaking both Pakistan and South Africa.

Overall, India have enjoyed a 23-1 record in ICC events since the 2023 ODI World Cup, a terrific tournament performance that has helped them maintain their grip on the two limited overs formats.